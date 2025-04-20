"Cal helps recruiting in every sport": Fans react as John Calipari gets spotted with Sam Pittman's latest transfer portal addition

Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari appears to be assisting in recruitments for other Razorbacks programs. Calipari was spotted with the newest Arkansas football star, Julian Neal and his father, Emmett J. Neal Sr.

Emmett uploaded a snap of their meeting on X on Saturday.

Fans on social media then reacted to Calipari spending time with Sam Pittman's latest transfer portal addition.

"Cal helps recruiting in every sport!" one tweeted.

"Cal out here helping Sam out. Gotta respect the GOAT man," a user added.

"Recruiting for football too," a third commented.

Others continued to shower praise on Calipari and his recruiting skills.

"Coach cal is so good at recruiting, he recruiting football players too," another added.

"Cal helping land football recruits, too! #wps," a fan commented.

"John Calipari out here recruiting for the entire athletic department," a user tweeted.

Neal committed to Fresno State in 2021 and redshirted his freshman year. The defensive back played in three games for the Bulldogs during the 2022 season.

During the 2023 season, Neal played 11 games and recorded nine tackles. He had his best season in 2024, posting 35 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, two interceptions and six pass breakups.

Neal transferred to Stanford after the 2024 season and spent the spring with the Cardinals before re-entering the transfer portal to join Arkansas.

Pittman's Arkansas posted a 7-6 record in the 2024 season, including a win over Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl. It will be interesting to see if Neal's addition to the Razorbacks defense will help the team improve to a better record next season.

John Calipari led Arkansas to Sweet 16 in his first year as Razorbacks HC

NCAA Basketball: Arkansas Razorbacks HC John Calipari - Source: Imagn

John Calipari was hired as the Arkansas coach in April 2024. He led the Razorbacks to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament in his first season at the helm.

Calipari's Arkansas earned the No. 10 seed in March Madness and upset No. 7 Kansas in the first round as well as No. 2 St. John's in the second round. The Razorbacks crashed out of the NCAA Tournament after an 85-83 loss to No. 3 Texas Tech.

Since Calipari now has a grasp of his Arkansas team, he will want to make a deeper run in March Madness next season, to potentially go on and win the national title.

