Cal star reportedly snubs Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State to join TCU

The TCU Horned Frogs are experiencing a big transfer portal season as they recently secured the commitment of California Golden Bears star forward Marta Suarez. The 22-year-old had multiple offers from good programs but she chose to work with coach Mark Campbell, according to SI's Nick Grimonte.

She reportedly selected the Horned Frogs over offers from Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State. TCU had a fantastic NCAA Tournament where they reached the Elite Eight and went down fighting against Texas.

Marta Suarez hails from Oviedo in Spain and she featured for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers as a freshie back in 2020-21 season. She was in Tennessee for two years before joining the California Golden Bears. She stayed two seasons at California and now she joins TCU.

The Spaniard has improved her game with every passing year. Her averages have gone up and now she will look to solidify her role at TCU, making them a potential championship contender with multiple incoming players.

Marta Suarez became the fourth transfer portal addition for the TCU Horned Frogs in the brief offseason

Marta Suarez will surely bolster TCU's roster as they aim to build for the Big 12 Championships. The senior averaged 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She shot a decent 45.8% from the field whereas registering 31.5% from beyond the arc.

Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

Apart from Marta Suarez, the Horned Frogs will also welcome transfers such as Clara Silva (Kentucky), Olivia Miles (Notre Dame) and Taliyah Parker (Texas A&M). However, they will lose key players like Hailey Van Lith, Madison Conner and couple of others, who will feature in the WNBA draft.

Suarez dropped seven double-doubles for the Golden Bears in the 2024-25 seaosn. She played in all of the 66 games and was among the team's leading scorers and rebounders.

The 23-year-old adds depth to the Horned Frogs, both offensively and defensively. Suarez is a great shooter and her ability to glide past players in transitons, will make her a vital player for Mark Campbell. She also won the Kay Yow Servant Leader award in December 2024 for her leadership and excellent community impact.

