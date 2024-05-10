Cal State Fullerton transfer guard Max Jones commits to Kansas State ahead of 2024-25 season: Report 

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang has reportedly added Cal State guard Max Jones to his 2024-25 roster for his final year of college eligibility. Jones chose Kansas State over offers from Louisville and Texas Tech. This will mark the fifth signing of the season for the Wildcats, leaving them with four scholarship spots now.

Max Jones' commitment was announced by On3's Joe Tipton on X, formerly Twitter:

Max Jones started his collegiate career with the University of Tampa where he was honored with Sunshine State Conference Freshman of the Year. As a sophomore at Tampa, he averaged 21.9 points in the 21 games he played.

After two seasons with them, he transferred to Cal State Fullerton as the 71st-best shooting guard in the portal. Cal State wasn't at their best last season, however, Max Jones was a key player for them throughout.

Despite concluding the season with a 14-18 overall record, Jones averaged 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 38.3 percent from the field and recording 42 out of 109 3-pointers attempts.

In his first season for the Titans in the 2022-23 season, Jones led the Titans to 20 overall wins. A great physical wing, Jones is a difficult player to defend due to his ability to make pump fakes.

He will be a nice addition to Kansas State who lost 10 scholarship players from last season's roster. Being a second scorer for Fullerton last season, he recorded 41 steals last season. He was a three-star prospect in college and ranked as a No. 355 player overall in this offseason transfer portal.

In this final year of college eligibility, he will look to become a key player for Kansas State in the 2024 campaign under Jerome Tang to get the much-needed spotlight. In the process, he will be hoping for the NIL deals and better draft stock before declaring for the 2025 NBA draft next year.

Jerome Tang recruits five players for the 2024 campaign

With Max Jones being the fifth signing for Kansas State, they now have four vacant spaces left for scholarships. Tang is looking to turn things around for Kansas State after securing the services of strong players like Jones.

Other than Jones, Brandon Hausen from Villanova also signed up for the Wildcats. Moreover, Michigan guard Dug McDaniel and Illinois-Chicago guard C.J. Jones also signed up for the program. Furthermore, Arkansas' Baye Fall, who still needs to prove himself at the collegiate level, has also committed to Tang and Arkansas.