Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic announces major career decision with move to Big Ten program

Andrej Stojakovic has committed to Big Ten giant Illinois, as revealed by the player's agent, Drake U'u, to On3 on Monday. Stojakovic, who played the 2024-25 season at Cal, has chosen the Fighting Illini over North Carolina and Stanford.

Stojakovic began his collegiate career at Stanford in 2023. He averaged 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Cardinal.

In 2024, Stojakovic transferred to Cal, where he grew into one of the most important players for the team. He averaged 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game with the Golden Bears.

Stojakovic entered the transfer portal on April 17 with a "Do Not Contact" tag. It meant that the player did not want coaches to initiate contact with him. Instead, he personally reached out to Illinois to join the team.

Andrej Stojakovic posts farewell message to Cal after one season with the program

Former Cal star Andrej Stojakovic - Source: Getty

On Sunday, Andrej Stojakovic confirmed that he was leaving Cal via a post on X. He shared an emotional farewell message to the Golden Bears:

"To my Cal Bears family, thank you for your support this past season," Stojakovic wrote. "You welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to grow as a player and young man. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my teammates, coaches and the incredible fans.

"I especially want to thank Coach Mark Madsen. Coach, thank you for believing in me, challenging me, and pushing me to be the best version of myself. You have shown yourself to be not just a great coach, but a man of integrity, character, and faith. It has been a true honor to play for you."

He concluded his statement by saying:

"With that said, I’ve made the difficult decision to say goodbye. I believe this is the necessary step for me in my development as a player as I pursue my dream of reaching the next level. Berkeley will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for the memories."

Andrej Stojakovic is the son of NBA champion Peja Stojakovic. He is considered one of the most talented players on the college circuit and will be hoping to follow in his father's footsteps to be a successful player in the big league.

Before that, Stojakovic will be looking forward to working under Brad Underwood at Illinois next season.

The Fighting Illini made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2025 and beat Xavier in the first round. However, Illinois crashed out of March Madness following an 84-75 defeat to Kentucky in the second round.

