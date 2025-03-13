Cal vs Stanford: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Maxime Raynaud

No. 7 seed Stanford held off a sticky No. 15 seed California in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The Cardinal (20-12) now advance to the quarterfinal round, where it will face No. 2 seed Louisville. Stanford is probably still outside the NCAA Tournament bubble and will need more wins. Meanwhile, California (14-19) is likely finished for the season.

Ad

Cal vs. Stanford Box Score

Cal

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN A. Stojakovic 37 5 1 0 0 2 4 34 DJ Campbell 19 10 1 1 0 2 0 36 M. Sissoko 11 8 1 0 0 4 4 30 C. Tucker 2 2 4 4 1 3 4 37 R. Petraitis 2 2 0 1 0 1 1 36 S. Mahoney 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 V. Pavlovic 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 L. Dort 2 3 1 0 0 2 2 10

Ad

Trending

Stanford

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN D. Young 3 2 0 2 0 0 1 20 O. Sellers 13 2 2 1 0 1 0 34 R. Agarwal 0 0 0 2 0 2 2 20 J. Blakes 21 3 6 3 0 1 2 37 M. Raynaud 23 8 2 2 1 3 3 38 B. Gealer 6 2 3 0 0 0 3 24 C. Okpara 12 0 1 1 0 0 1 25 A. Cammann 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 3

Ad

Cal vs. Stanford Game Summary

The two teams battled back and forth before Cal used a 7-0 run to claim a 22-14 lead with 10:34 to go in the first half. An Andrej Stojakovic 3-pointer capped that run. Stanford eventually pulled even at 32 late in the first half. The Cardinal scored the last nine points of the half to claim a 38-32 advantage.

Stanford opened the half with a Maxime Reynaud dunk for a 40-32 edge, the largest it would claim. Cal responded with a run to gain a 57-54 edge on a Stojakovic layup with 10:54 to play. Stanford eventually regained a lead, but Cal closed within a single point twice in the game's final 63 seconds. But Stanford took care of the ball and made free throws to claim the win.

Ad

Maxime Reynaud led Stanford with 23 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Blakes added 21 points and six assists. Oziyah Sellers added 13 points and Chisom Okpara chipped in 12 more.

Cal's Andrej Stojakovic delivered a memorable performance in defeat, scoring 37 points, including four 3-pointers. DJ Campbell added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Mady Sissoko scored 11 points and grabbed eight boards.

Again, Stanford advances on to the quarterfinals on Thursday, where the Cardinal will play No. 2 seed Louisville. Another upset win could insert Stanford into the NCAA Tournament dialogue, but the NIT remains a more likely destination.

California's season is apparently over, as the Bears upset Virginia Tech, but ran out of points despite the epic game from Stojakovic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here