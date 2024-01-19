Caleb Love 2024 NBA draft projection: How high can the Arizona guard go?

Caleb Love is in the midst of a strong season in his first year as a member of the Arizona Wildcats. The former five-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class is now in his fourth season of college basketball. His play, however, could lead him to make the jump to the NBA after several years of pondering a move.

While Love has thrived with the Wildcats, he will turn 23 years old prior to the start of the 2024-2025 season. His age, combined with his inefficient three-point shooting and lack of playmaking ability from the guard position, will inevitably hinder his draft stock despite his strong ability to score the ball.

Despite his limitations, however, there will always be room in the league for players who are considered bucket-getters. Furthermore, Love has seen his field goal percentage rise by nearly 8% from his career marks this season, thanks to a 14% rise from two-point range.

While he is unlikely to be selected in the lottery, or even the first round, due to his age, Love could hear his name called early in the second round. As the draft progresses, teams begin to make selections based on a player's current ability to contribute rather than potential.

If Love does enter the 2024 NBA Draft, he will likely hear his name called in the later stages of the draft.

How has Caleb Love performed in his college career?

Caleb Love joined the North Carolina Tar Heels as a five-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He immediately stepped into a starting role as a true freshman, averaging 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 31.6% from the field, 26.6% from three-point range and 80.8% from the free-throw line.

Love performed better as a sophomore as he averaged 15.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.6 apg, 0.9 spg and 0.3 bpg while shooting 37.1% from the field, 36.0% from three-point range and 86.3% from the free-throw line. He followed that up by averaging 16.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.1 spg and 0.2 bpg while shooting 37.8% from the field, 29.9% from three-point range and 76.5% from the free-throw line.

Following that season, Love announced that he would join the Michigan Wolverines via the transfer portal. An issue with his transfer credits prevented the move, and he joined the Arizona Wildcats instead.

Love has averaged 18.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.2 spg and 0.4 bpg for the team while shooting 43.9% from the field, 33.9% from three-point range and 86.2% from the free-throw line.