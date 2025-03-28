Caleb Love's 35pt game not enough to stop a Cooper Flagg masterclass as Duke advances to Elite Eight in March Madness

The top-seeded Duke Blue Devils scored a massive 100-93 win in the Sweet 16 over the fourth-seeded Arizona Wildcats. This game, which had a lot of exciting action, was also the final college basketball game for Arizona senior Caleb Love, who scored 35 points in the loss.

Cooper Flagg dominated as he finished the game with 30 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in the victory. The Blue Devils were outstanding on the offensive side of the court as the team shot 60.0% from the floor (33-55), 57.9% form beyond the arc (11-19) and 85.2% from the free-throw line (23-27).

The Blue Devils were able to get out to a 19-point lead at one point but failed to cover the spread. Arizona was no slouch throughout the game either as they had a 45.5/46.2/91.3 shooting percentages as a team.

However, no other Wildcat was able to score more than 15 points, so it seems like the gameplan was to let Caleb Love score but neutralize the remainder of the team.

Who do the Duke Blue Devils play in the Elite Eight?

The Duke Blue Devils are set to face the second seed in the region, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Crimson Tide won their Sweet 16 game on Friday against the BYU Cougars 113-88 and made an NCAA Tournament record 25 3-point shots en route to the win.

The sportsbooks are expecting an offensive game as ESPN Bet has this game listed with a 172.5 total.

These teams are built similarly, with two superstars leading their offenses. Duke is going through one player in Cooper Flagg, while Alabama has been led by Mark Sears.

Duke is a sizable favorite to advance out of the second weekend and make it to the Final Four; they are -290 favorites to win, while Alabama is sitting with +240 odds. But things may change a bit as the game gets closer to starting.

The East Region has been pretty chalky throughout the NCAA Tournament, so it is only fitting that the top two seeds clash for a spot in the Final Four.

