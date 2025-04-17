Caleb Love's dad, Dennis, shares heartfelt reaction to Arizona star's NBA draft decision

Caleb Love declared for the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday after using up his college eligibility. Love played three seasons at North Carolina before transferring to Arizona for his final two years.

His father, Dennis, shared a heartfelt reaction after Love announced his decision on Instagram.

The Instagram video showed a montage of his best highlights with the Wildcats. His career came to a close after Arizona lost to Duke in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. At the end, the team's logo switched to the NBA, indicating Love's next stop.

"Every mountain is within reach if you just keep climbing," Love captioned the post.

Dennis wrote,

"My son. So proud of you."

Dennis Love reacts to Caleb Love's social media post. (Instagram)

Caleb Love left a memorable impact on college basketball throughout his five-year career with the Tar Heels and Wildcats.

At North Carolina, he averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 101 appearances.

His best achievement was helping the Tar Heels reach the national championship game in 2022. Despite the 72-69 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks, it became clear that Love was there to stay as one of the best players.

Love later took his talents to Arizona in 2023. He averaged 17.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.5 apg and 1.1 spg in 74 contests.

Caleb Love is projected to be second-round pick in 2025 NBA draft

Now that his collegiate career is over, Caleb Love will embrace his next challenge by entering the NBA waters. Draft projections view him as a second-round pick, praising his aggressive scoring ability while noting his flaws of being a streaky shooter and prone to turnovers.

"He is an aggressive scorer that can take the ball to the rim to score. He also is an active defender that can make numerous plays to help his team on that end of the floor," Alan Wu of NBA Scouting Live wrote.

Love will stand to garner attention from NBA teams, especially with what he's done throughout his time in college at the highest levels.

About the author Richard Pereira Richard Pereira joined Sportskeeda in October 2024 as a College Basketball Writer. He earned his degree from Florida Atlantic University in 2023 and has been covering the school's athletic programs since 2020, serving as a Sports Editor at the FAU University Press.



He was granted the unique opportunity to report on the men's basketball team's journey to the Final Four in Houston for FAU Owls Nest during March Madness. His writing experience expanded with prior roles at GIVEMESPORT and Athlon Sports, consistently striving to improve as a sports journalist. Know More

