Caleb Love Stats Today: How did Arizona guard fare vs Duke Blue Devils in March Madness Sweet 16? (Mar. 27)

Caleb Love had the best game of his NCAA tournament career and the season in the Arizona Wildcats' 100-93 Sweet 16 loss to Duke on Thursday at Prudential Center. The guard scored 35 points on 11-for-21 shooting alongside four rebounds, one assist, one block and zero turnovers in 40 minutes of action. He went to the charity stripe nine times, converting eight attempts.

The senior had a slow start, attempting just four shots in the first 10 minutes. His first jumper fell with 8:28 on the clock, cutting the Blue Devils' lead to four (23-19). Thereonwards, Love was the linchpin of Arizona's offense, making timely shots to keep them competitive. He hit another 3-pointer in the next minute and then dimed Conrad Martinez for an open trey to even the score (32-32).

As Duke's trio of Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel mounted a 15-point run to enter the break, Love scored eight of Arizona's 10 points. The senior consistently penetrated Duke's defense, earning six attempts from the free-throw line.

The senior opened the second with just two points in the first eight minutes, allowing Flagg and Co. to establish a 15-point lead. Love then took charge, scoring 14 consecutive Arizona points in four minutes. His dunk with 4:45 on the clock put the Wildcats within seven.

However, Duke consistently found answers to everything Love and Co. bought in the final minutes.

What's next for Caleb Love and Arizona?

The fifth-year Arizona standout ends his college basketball career with a brilliant showing in the Sweet 16. He averaged 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season. Love is expected to take the next step and play professional basketball. He is a notable prospect in the 2025 NBA draft.

However, the guard is not mentioned in the recent 2-round mock drafts by ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and NBA. Instead, his teammate Carter Bryant is assumed to be a first-rounder, projected to be picked by the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves.

For Arizona, exciting times await as LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce James, committed to the program earlier this year. Furthermore, Top 10 recruit Koa Peat also announced his leaning to the school on Thursday.

