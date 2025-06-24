Cam Ward shares 2-word reaction as No. 2 ranked Class of 2027 hooper Baba Oladotun receives offer from Gonzaga

Baba Oladotun, the No. 2 player in the Class of 2027 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), impressed fans and scouts with his performances on the court. The 6-foot-8 small forward's performances led the Gonzaga Bulldogs to offer him.

The news was shared by Oladotun on his Instagram page on Monday.

"blessed to receive an offer from gonzaga," Oladotun captioned the post.

The post received a two-word reaction from the Michigan State Spartans signee Cam Ward.

"this elite," he commented.

Cam Ward shares 2-word reaction as No. 1 ranked Class of 2027 hooper Baba Oladotun receives offer from Gonzaga (Image via Instagram @babatheballer10)

In the Nike EYBL, Oladotun represented Team Durant, which finished with a 5-6 record and sat in the 10th spot with five points. The Silver Spring, Maryland, native averaged 12.5 points, 2.1 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game.

One of his best games came in the 68-65 win against Meanstreets on May 23, when he scored 14 points on 41.7% shooting, including 2-for-3 from the 3-point line. He also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists, recorded one block and stole the ball thrice in 27:32 minutes.

Oladotun practiced with NBA trainer Chris Brickley. He commended the small forward's ability to score at all three levels in a video uploaded on May 19. Brickley captioned his Instagram post:

"@babatheballer10 is one of the most elite HS players I’ve gotten to really lock in with over the years. #1 player in the Class of 2027. Skillset continues to sharpen up, as you can see in the first clip he listens (first cut wasn’t game speed, but then once I said something he raised up game speed)."

"Can score at all 3 levels! 6’9‼️ Still only 16‼️ S/O his father Ibrahim for believing in me and also at the same time has a great understanding of the game 🏁🏁 🎬 @nextsubject," Brickley added.

The Class of 2027 recruit was also involved in the NBPA Top 100 Camp, where he represented Team Sandro.

Baba Oladotun holds offers from over 20 programs

The small forward has received offers from top programs, including the UCLA Bruins, the Bryant University Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Volunteers.

According to On3's recruitment prediction machine, UCLA has the highest chance of landing Oladotun with a 41.7% prediction. They are followed by Maryland with 3.3%, Howard with 2.8% chance and other colleges with a combined 2.4% to land the small forward.

He still has two years to decide on his college career.

