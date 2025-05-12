Cameron Boozer’s dad Carlos Boozer drops 1-word reaction as Duke legend Grant Hill addresses Class of 2025

Carlos Boozer, the father of Duke signee Cameron Boozer, showed his admiration for Blue Devils legend Grant Hill through his reaction to the Hall of Famer’s address at Duke’s 2025 commencement ceremony.
A former Blue Devils and NBA star, Boozer was moved by Hill’s words and dropped a one-word reply to it.
Duke men’s basketball's Instagram account shared a quote from Hill’s message, which prompted Carlos to reply in the comments section.
“Nothing gives me greater joy than being back on this campus. Of all the places I've played and all the jobs I've had, I am most proud to be known as a Blue Devil,” Hill said on Saturday.
“GOAT,” Boozer wrote.
Duke celebrated its centennial commencement on Sunday, and it also marked 33 years since Hill’s famous pass to Christian Laettner, which secured a win over Kentucky in the 1992 NCAA Tournament.
Hill wore jersey No. 33, which has been retired by the program, making this year a significant one to honor the memory of that pass.
He won NCAA titles in 1991 and 1992 before moving to the NBA in 1994, where he also enjoyed a long and successful career.
The former Blue Devils forward was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018 and has been on the Duke Board of Trustees since 2021.
Boozer played for the Blue Devils five years after Hill left (1999 to 2002), and was a key contributor to the team's 2001 NCAA championship run. He went on to enjoy a 15-year professional career, playing for several NBA teams.
Carlos’ son, Cameron, is also set to follow in his father’s footsteps, as he will play for Duke next season alongside his twin brother, Cayden.
NCAA analyst hypes up Cameron Boozer ahead of freshman year
Duke is coming off a season where it was led by a standout freshman class led by Cooper Flagg, who helped the Blue Devils to the Final Four. However, Jon Scheyer is already building for the future, securing five-star prospects Cameron and Cayden Boozer.
Cameron has received high praise from 247Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein, who called him “the surest thing in high school basketball,” adding that no one matches his winning pedigree or ability to contribute immediately at the college level.
As a senior at Columbus High in Miami, Cameron averaged 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks.
