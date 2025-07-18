Cameron Boozer's girlfriend shares heartfelt note on "best friend's" special day

Cameron Boozer has shown his dominance on the basketball court. After leading Columbus to four straight state championships, the No. 3 Recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), is heading to his father's alma mater, Duke Blue Devils.The 6-foot-9 power forward celebrated his birthday today as he turns 18 years old. His girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, shared some heartfelt photos on her Instagram stories to wish Boozer a happy birthday.&quot;Happy Birthday to my best friend,&quot; Cao captioned her first story with a yellow heart.Cameron Boozer's girlfriend shares heartfelt note on &quot;best friend's&quot; special day (Image via Instagram @yvacao)Image via Instagram @yvacao&quot;Loving you is so easy I hope 18 is everything you wish and more,&quot; Cao captioned her second story.Last week, Cao shared a collage of pictures with a wholesome message.&quot;Missing my bestie,&quot; the story was captioned.Yva Lauren Cao shares a collage of images with Cameron Boozer (Image via Instagram @yvacao)Cao also went on a vacation to the Bahamas with the Boozer twins and their mother, and shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram on Apr. 28. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post received reactions from the Boozer twins and Cayden Boozer's girlfriend, Gianna Torres.Boozer twins, CeCe Boozer and Cayden Boozer's GF Gianna Torres react to Yva Lauren Cao's post (Image via Instagram @yvacao)&quot;Who swims better you or the pig?&quot; Cameron Boozer wrote in his first comment. &quot;Beautiful girl in a beautiful place,&quot; he commented again.CeCe Boozer added, &quot;Just a girl in the Bahamas.&quot;Gianna Torres commented thrice, &quot;The most perfect week ever,&quot; &quot;I love usss and thissss,&quot; &quot;🩷🩷🩷🩷🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸.&quot;Cameron Boozer commenced a stellar senior year at Columbus. He led the team to a 30-3 record and the Chipotle Nationals title. Also, he led Team USA to an overtime win at the Nike Hoop Summit on Apr. 18 and was given the Co-MVP award along with the Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson at the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 2.A look at Duke heading into the next season ft. Cameron BoozerThe Boozer twins received offers from top programs, including Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes; however, the twins chose to follow in their father's footsteps and signed for Duke on Nov. 14.Apart from the Boozer twins, the Blue Devils also signed Nik Khamenia, Sebastian Wilkins and Italian hooper Dame Sarr.In the transfer portal, they acquired Iffy Ufochukwu from Rice Owls.