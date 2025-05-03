Cameron Brink college stats: Know more about Stanford star’s NCAA records, accolades & more

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink had a brilliant college career spanning four years with the Stanford Cardinals.

In 2020, the Princeton, New Jersey native chose Stanford as a top prospect in the recruiting class despite getting offers from top programs like Oregon and UConn. She went on to become a great player for the Cardinals, helping the program win its first national championship since 1992 in her freshman year.

In her first year at Stanford, Brink made an immediate impact, helping the team win the Pac-12 tournament, which earned her a spot in the all-tournament team. She was also selected to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and received an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention.

That year, Brink averaged 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, but what stood out was her defensive presence, as she finished the season with 88 blocks, a new single-season record for the program.

By her second year, Brink took on a more important role and this reflected in her numbers. She averaged 13.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, also managing to break her own single-season blocks record, finishing with 91.

Stanford once again claimed the Pac-12 tournament title, and Brink earned another selection to the all-tournament team. She was also named Pac-12 Player of the Year by the media, as well as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

On top of that, she was selected to both the All-Pac-12 and All-Defensive teams and received the third-team All-American honours from the Associated Press, the United States Basketball Writers Association, and the WBCA All-America team.

Brink continued to improve her scoring, averaging 15.1 ppg, 9.6 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game in junior year. Once again, she broke her own single-season program record with 118 blocks.

She earned several accolades that season, including the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year award, the All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, the second-team All-American honors from the AP, the USBWA, and the WBCA All-American.

Brink’s scoring peaked in her senior year as she averaged 17.4 ppg, 11.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.7 blocks per game.

That year, she was chosen as the Pac-12 Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year by the coaches and the media. She also made her third All-Pac-12 team.

Brink declared for the WNBA draft in 2024, and was selected as the second overall pick by the Sparks.

