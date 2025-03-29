Cameron Brink drops 3-word message to hype Kiki Iriafen's March Madness snaps

Kiki Iriafen dropped a series of images on her Instagram on Friday, comprising moments from games, practices and team shoot-around. The Stanford transfer joined the USC Trojans in the 2024 offseason, forming one of the most potent college basketball duos with JuJu Watkins.

"No Weapon Formed…✝️," she captioned the post.

Her former Stanford teammate and Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink hyped her up by commenting on the post:

"Proud of you❤️," she wrote.

KiKi Iriafen and Brink played together for three years, becoming one of the most dominant frontcourt pairings in CBB. Even though both of them operated in the paint, their play-styles complemented each other. As a result, Stanford led the Pac-12 in rebounds each year in their presence.

Iriafen's teammates Aaliyah Gayles, Rayah Marshall and Rian Forestier, alongside other renowned names, also commented.

"AMEN! 🙌🏿," Chiney Ogwumike wrote.

"👑👑," Forestier added.

"4️⃣4️⃣," Marshall commented.

"tmu," Stanford's Andrea Kitahata wrote.

"All the time, God is good✝️," gold medalist Sunaja Agara added.

Cameron Brink, USC teammates and others comment on Iriafen's post | via @kikiiriafen/ig

Iriafen has been a stable force for USC Trojans this season, averaging 18.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 50.6% shooting.

She also elevated her game whenever it was needed, averaging 20.2 points and 10.8 rebounds across 10 games against ranked opponents.

KiKi Iriafen will have to play a new role for USC

KiKi Iriafen has been one of the best forwards in the college basketball space but has never been the center of a team's offense. She played under the shadow of Cameron Brink at Stanford and was overshadowed by JuJu Watkins this entire season.

However, as Watkins recovers from an ACL injury, Iriafen will have to step up as the lone star player for USC. When Watkins went out early in the game against Mississippi State on Monday, the forward posted a season-high 36 points and nine rebounds and 72.7%.

Expand Tweet

The situation will be different for KiKi Iriafen when the Trojans play Kansas State on Sunday in the Sweet 16. The Wildcats have had enough time to prepare their matchups and strategies for the forward, unlike the Bulldogs.

