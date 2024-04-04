“Cameron Brink will take her name out of WNBA Draft and come to South Carolina”: Dawn Staley makes hilarious recruitment announcement to Stanford star

Dawn Staley commands a lot of respect in the college basketball world across the United States. Her equation with Stanford star Cameron Brink was evident in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Staley met Brink and hilariously tried to recruit the small forward to her team for the next season. She hugged the star and then joked that Brink would be a part of the Gamecocks setup next season. It was all in jest, as the 6-foot-4 forward has already declared for the WNBA Draft this year.

“I’m here to make an announcement. Cameron Brink will take her name out of the WNBA Draft and come to South Carolina,” Staley joked in a video initially shared on Tik Tok.

Expand Tweet

Brink was seen trying to shut out Staley. The attempt was unsuccessful though and the coach carried on with her joke. The duo later posed for some photographs together.

The Cardinal are already eliminated from the ongoing NCAA tournament after losing out to the North Carolina State team in the Sweet 16 round. That means Brink’s career as a college basketball star is also done.

Dawn Staley and the confetti shower after the Elite Eight win

The Gamecocks team showered confetti over their head coach, Dawn Staley, after their Elite Eight win over the Oregon State Beavers.

Staley was standing on the court giving a post-game interview to ESPN when her girls came from behind to pour a drum full of confetti over her.

Expand Tweet

The Gamecocks kept their unbeaten season going with a big win over the Beavers. Tessa Johnson dropped 15 points as the team won 70-58.

They will be up against NC State, the team that eliminated Cameron Brink’s Stanford in the Sweet 16 before overcoming the Texas Longhorns' challenge in the Elite Eight.

Poll : Would Cameron Brink have played well under Dawn Staley? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion