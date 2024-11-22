Campbell vs. Miami: Box score, stats and summary feat. Haley Cavinder (Nov. 22)
The Miami Hurricanes are playing incredibly well this season. They faced the Campbell Fighting Camels on Friday and held a 44-31 halftime lead over them.
Guard Haley Cavinder leads the Hurricanes and has recorded 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. She is the only player on either side with more than 10 points. Let's look at the box scores and discuss how this game has gone.
Campbell vs. Miami box score
Team
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Final Score
Campbell
9
22
Miami
27
17
Campbell Fighting Camels box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Courtney Dahlquist
F
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
Olivia Tucker
G
3-8
2-6
2-2
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
10
Gemma Nunez
G
1-2
0-1
1-2
0
2
5
2
0
2
0
3
Gianni Boone
G
2-7
1-2
0-0
1
2
0
1
0
1
2
5
Audrey Fuller
G
1-2
1-1
0-0
1
2
0
0
1
0
0
3
Mikayla Taborn
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Ciara Alexander
G
2-3
0-0
0-0
1
3
1
1
0
1
2
4
Jasmine Felton
G
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Emerson Thompson
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Hadleigh Dill
G
2-4
2-3
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
6
Jessica Woods
G
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Miami Hurricanes box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Natalija Marshall
F
1-4
0-1
0-0
1
5
3
0
0
1
2
2
Cameron Williams
F
5-5
0-0
0-0
0
4
0
0
0
2
1
10
Jasmyne Roberts
G
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
Haley Cavinder
G
5-9
3-5
0-0
2
4
3
0
0
1
1
13
Hanna Cavinder
G
1-2
0-1
0-0
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
2
Aurora Almon
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Daniela Abies
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
2
0
2
0
0
0
0
Leah Harmon
G
3-4
0-1
2-2
0
0
2
1
1
0
0
8
Ahnay Adams
G
1-4
0-0
1-1
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
3
Lemyah Hylton
G
2-2
2-2
0-0
0
2
0
1
0
1
1
6
Darrione Rogers
G
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
