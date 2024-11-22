  • home icon
  • Campbell vs. Miami: Box score, stats and summary feat. Haley Cavinder (Nov. 22)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 22, 2024 23:08 GMT
The Miami Hurricanes are playing incredibly well this season. They faced the Campbell Fighting Camels on Friday and held a 44-31 halftime lead over them.

Guard Haley Cavinder leads the Hurricanes and has recorded 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. She is the only player on either side with more than 10 points. Let's look at the box scores and discuss how this game has gone.

Campbell vs. Miami box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Campbell9 22
Miami2717
Campbell Fighting Camels box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Courtney DahlquistF0-10-10-000000220
Olivia TuckerG3-82-62-2000001010
Gemma NunezG1-20-11-202520203
Gianni BooneG2-71-20-012010125
Audrey FullerG1-21-10-012001003
Mikayla TabornF0-00-00-000000010
Ciara AlexanderG2-30-00-013110124
Jasmine FeltonG0-10-10-000000010
Emerson ThompsonG 0-00-00-000000000
Hadleigh DillG 2-42-30-001000116
Jessica WoodsG 0-10-10-000100000

Miami Hurricanes box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Natalija MarshallF1-40-10-015300122
Cameron WilliamsF5-50-00-0040002110
Jasmyne RobertsG0-10-00-000001110
Haley CavinderG5-93-50-0243001113
Hanna CavinderG1-20-10-000100302
Aurora AlmonF0-00-00-000000000
Daniela AbiesF0-00-00-002020000
Leah HarmonG3-40-12-200211008
Ahnay AdamsG 1-40-01-112000003
Lemyah HyltonG 2-22-20-002010116
Darrione RogersG0-10-00-000000000

