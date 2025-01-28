“Can we charge the accuser?”: College hoops fans react to Florida dropping Title IX investigation on Todd Golden

Todd Golden received significant relief following the University of Florida's Title IX investigation. The college basketball community reacted to the news, with mixed opinions on the situation.

The university revealed on Monday that no evidence was found regarding the Title IX allegations of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment, and stalking against Golden, resulting in the case being closed.

It didn't take long for fans to react to the news, with some believing that there should be repercussions for the accusing party. Here are some of their reactions.

"Can we charge the accuser? It’s only fair," one fan said.

"Really strange story all around. Glad there wasn’t anything going on here," another commented.

"The accuser needs to be revealed and face the scrutiny that the coach faced especially considering she did a horrible thing and he did nothing wrong," one stated.

Others are relieved to know there was no evidence found against Golden regarding the allegations.

"Once again hilarious photo usage. He beat the allegations let’s gooooo!!" a fan exclaimed.

"That’s great news," one fan said.

"Better be happy he was winning," a fan thought.

Todd Golden, Gators see place in new AP Top 25 poll

With the Title IX investigation now over, Todd Golden can put all his focus on leading the Gators to more success.

Florida boasts an 18-2 record after 20 games, including a 5-2 start in conference play, while riding a three-game win streak. Their ability to maintain their elite form has garnered well-deserved recognition from AP voters.

The Associated Press revealed the new rankings on Monday, Jan. 27, showing the Gators maintained their place at the fifth spot. They trail behind Iowa State and Alabama, while leading over Houston and Michigan State.

Florida averages 85.3 points on 47% shooting from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, beating opponents by a solid margin of 19.9 points per game. Walter Clayton Jr. leads the way with 17.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds, while Alijah Martin provides 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

Todd Golden and the No. 5 Gators will prepare for their next matchup, facing the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 1 at noon ET.

