Can the Duke Blue Devils win March Madness 2024? Analyzing chances and key factors for success 

The Duke Blue Devils are one of the most successful teams in NCAA history as their five national titles trail only the UCLA Bruins, Kentucky Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Furthermore, their 119-40 record in March Madness has produced a .748 winning percentage, the highest of any program.

While they lost their ACC Tournament opener, falling 74-69 to the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the quarterfinals, the Blue Devils were still able to earn a No. 4 seed in the South Region.

Here's a look at whether or not they can win six consecutive games to claim their sixth title in program history.

Can the Duke Blue Devils win March Madness 2024?

The Duke Blue Devils will enter the NCAA Tournament with +3000 odds of winning their sixth national championship, according to FanDuel. That mark is tied with the Kentucky Wildcats for the 11th-best odds in the nation. While they have not won six consecutive games since winning eight straight between Dec. 9 and Jan. 13, the postseason is a different game.

Furthermore, the Blue Devils have played well on both sides of the ball this season. They average 79.8 points per game, ranking 43rd in scoring offense and 10th in offensive rating. Duke has allowed just 67.4 ppg as they rank 55th in scoring defense and 71st in defensive rating.

The Blue Devils also have six players who can score at a high level and take over a game if need be. The group is led by AP second-team All-American center Kyle Filipowski.

After opting out of the 2023 NBA draft and returning to Duke for a second season, he has averaged 17.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. He's been shooting 51.1% from the field, 35.0% from 3-point range and 66.4% from the free-throw line.

If they hope to make a deep run, however, the Blue Devils will need more consistency from their backcourt. In their ACC Tournament loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack, Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach and Jared McCain combined to shoot just 7-of-28 from the field and 3-of-14 from 3-point range.

While the Duke Blue Devils are a team that is talented enough to win it all, how far they advance will be determined by their focus, discipline and consistency. The Blue Devils will begin NCAA Tournament play against the No. 13 Vermont Catamounts on Friday.