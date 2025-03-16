"Can her husband fight?","What Olivia Dunne will look like when she's older": Fans go gaga over Molly Miller's Grand Canyon season

The No. 1-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes under coach Molly Miller won their first-ever Western Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday evening. The Antelopes beat the No. 2-seeded Texas-Arlington Mavericks 65-62 to earn their first automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Miller's Antelopes have been on a stunning 30-game winning streak, which is currently the longest active winning streak in the nation. The Lopes have a 32-2 overall and 16-0 conference record this season making the Grand Canyon coach the toast of college basketball.

Some college basketball fans on X focused on Molly Miller's stunning wardrobe and her resemblance to LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne.

"If Paul Skeens wanted to know what @livvydunne will look like when she's older, here is his answer," one fan said.

"Can her husband fight??" a fan said.

"looks like a boss!!" one fan said.

Some fans chose to focus on Miller's achievements.

"And on a 30-game win streak," one fan said.

"Great Lady congratulations to you and the team! No go win one in the tourney! Great season!" another fan said.

"Yeah she finna get hella job offers," one fan said.

Molly Miller expresses confidence in her team

The Grand Canyon Antelopes under coach Molly Miller fought back from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks to claim the Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship and reinforce their status as conference top dogs.

During her postgame news conference, Miller expressed her confidence in her team to come out on top in difficult circumstances.

"Of course I was a little nervous there, not going to lie, it was a little hit and miss, but, I just felt confident," Molly Miller said. "I just felt confident with this team on the court. It was just staying true and loyal to our identity and brand.

"We know that this is a good basketball team, and we know what we're capable of. When things didn't go our way, we could have crumbled. But I've got senior leadership. I've got veteran kids that won't give up. They had a look in their eye.

Miller further had a warning for future Grand Canyon opponents during March Madness, despite this being the Antelopes' first foray into the NCAA Tournament in their history.

"We're going to keep the status quo," Miller said. "Whatever we're going to do, we're going to do it because we're going to knock off a few teams in the tournament, and this team out of anyone can do it. I'm so excited to go to the Big Dance and even put some more eyes on GCU women's basketball."

According to SB Nation analyst Mitchell Northam, Molly Miller, who has a 114-37 record in her five-year tenure at Grand Canyon, is a candidate for the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Arizona State Sun Devils jobs.

