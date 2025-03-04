Can Indiana make March Madness 2025? Breaking down Hoosiers' NCAA Tournament odds

Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes got a boost following their 73-58 win over Purdue Boilermakers. However, their fate for March Madness is still uncertain. The next slate of matchups in the regular season will determine their future in the NCAA Selection Committee at-large bid selection process.

One factor that will heavily influence Indiana's position is Penn State’s NET ranking. The Nittany Lions' two-game win streak has helped maintain their place in the top 75. It will benefit the Hoosiers since their earlier win over Penn State remains a Quad 1 victory.

While a win against Penn State would strengthen Indiana’s record, it could indirectly impact their ranking if Penn State drops out of the top 75 in the NET rankings.

Will Indiana make the 2025 NCAA tournament?

The Hoosiers (18-11, 9-9) hold their destiny in their hands. Closing the regular season with back-to-back wins would help Indiana fix their spot in the tournament field.

Indiana’s final seed could fall anywhere between No. 8 and No. 11. If they secure an 8 or 9 seed, they will earn a first-round bye and play in the 8/9 matchup on Thursday.

However, if they are a No. 10-12 seed, they will play a first-round game on Wednesday against teams ranked No. 13-15.

Indiana’s NCAA tournament history

Last season, the Hoosiers finished with a 19-14 record, missing out on an invitation to the Big Dance.

Over the years, Indiana has made 42 NCAA Tournament appearances, including two in the past three years under coach Mike Woodson.

Woodson, who played for Indiana in 1978 and 1980, has helped the program maintain its competitive presence in recent seasons.

Indiana has won five national championships and eight Final Four appearances. It has also won 69 NCAA Tournament games, ranking among the top 10 in college basketball history.

Indiana’s Quadrant records

Indiana has climbed in the NCAA’s NET rankings, moving from No. 56 to No. 55, its best ranking since December 10, 2024. The Hoosiers hold a 4-11 record in Quad 1 games while maintaining a perfect 14-0 record in the other three quadrants.

Their Quad 1 wins include victories at Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan State and at home against Purdue.

