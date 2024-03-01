Can the Nebraska Cornhuskers make the NCAA Tournament? Breaking March Madness 2024 odds

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had an up-and-down season and enter the final stretch of the regular season tied for fourth place in the Big Ten entering play on Thursday. The Cornhuskers are 20-8 this season and 10-7 in conference play. However, they are just 8-6 over their past 14 games after a 12-2 start. They will visit the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are second-to-last in the Big Ten.

Nebraska has one of the easiest conference schedules remaining as, in addition to the Buckeyes, they will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Michigan Wolverines. They will face the bottom three teams in the conference as they look to solidify their postseason chances. Take a look at the Cornhuskers' chances of reaching the NCAA Tournament.

Will the Nebraska Cornhuskers make the NCAA Tournament?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers appear to be in a strong position to reach the NCAA Tournament, barring a late-season collapse.

While the Cornhuskers have not been ranked this season, they have consistently been among the teams receiving votes, just outside the AP Top 25 Poll. Furthermore, they do not have a tough regular season schedule down the stretch.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers also have a strong resume as they have defeated the then-No.1-ranked Purdue Boilermakers and No.6-ranked Wisconsin Badgers.

While their performance in the Big Ten Tournament will likely dictate their final postseason seeding, the Cornhuskers appear to be in line to reach the postseason for the first time since 2013-14.

If they are able to avoid losing out and being bounced in their first conference tournament game, Nebraska should be in a good position to reach March Madness. Even then, however, the Cornhuskers could be a bubble team.

How has Fred Hoiberg performed in his coaching career?

Fred Hoiberg's coaching career began in 2010-11 when he was named head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones. In five seasons, he led the program to a 115-56 record, reaching the NCAA Tournament in each of his final four seasons. He was named Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2011-12 and led the program to Big 12 Tournament titles in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Following the season, Hoiberg became head coach of the NBA's Chicago Bulls. He lasted just over three seasons in the role, compiling a 115-155 record. They reached the postseason just once during his tenure and were bounced in the first round.

Hoiberg returned to the collegiate ranks the following season, taking over as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers ahead of the 2019-20 season. In five seasons in the role, he has led the program to a 60-91 record.

Hoiberg will look to lead the Cornhuskers to their first NCAA Tournament win in program history as they are 0-7 in March Madness and the only Power Five conference school that has never won a tournament game.