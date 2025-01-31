“Can never yell at Azzi”: College hoops fans react to Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, JuJu Watkins, Flau’jae Johnson and others’ childhood snaps

Overtime WBB has released throwback photos of some of the famous names in the women's game on their Instagram on Thursday. The photos feature a young Azzi Fudd, Caitlin Clark, JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers.

Hoops fans were quick to jump into the comments to react to the snaps, with most people declaring Azzi Fudd's picture the unofficial winner of cuteness and iconic moment.

Check out some of the reactions below.

"Azzis pic is iconic ..born to ball for sure" one fan wrote.

"Stewie looked like the neighborhood menace ngl 😂" another commented.

"I can never yell at azzi" another fan wrote.

"I would have beef with my family for releasing these lol 😭✋🏽" one fan commented.

"Flaujae giving me omg girlz vibes 😂" another wrote.

"paige is frying me 😭" another fan commented.

The compilation also features Cameron Brink, Stephen Curry, A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Flau'jae Johnson, and Brittney Griner. Check out the adorable snaps below.

Azzi Fudd shines as UConn secures 20th win of the season

Azzi Fudd and the UConn Huskies claimed their 20th victory of the season with a dominant 84-58 win over DePaul on Wednesday night. This time, it wasn’t Paige Bueckers or Sarah Strong leading the charge, but rather it was Fudd who stepped up, scoring 17 points alongside Kaitlyn Chen, giving the Huskies a much-needed boost on offense.

Fudd, who had struggled in her last two outings, found her rhythm, knocking down four three-pointers and adding five assists. She played a key role in UConn’s strong second half, helping the team break away from DePaul.

The Huskies, despite a slow start and some offensive struggles early on, caught fire in the third quarter, extending their lead to 26 points. With the game in hand, UConn was able to rotate its entire bench in the final quarter.

Azzi Fudd’s strong performance is an encouraging sign as the Huskies look to build momentum heading into their next matchup against Butler on Sunday.

