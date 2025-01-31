  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • “Can never yell at Azzi”: College hoops fans react to Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, JuJu Watkins, Flau’jae Johnson and others’ childhood snaps

“Can never yell at Azzi”: College hoops fans react to Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, JuJu Watkins, Flau’jae Johnson and others’ childhood snaps

By Mike Mckenna-Tuhi
Modified Jan 31, 2025 02:44 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Seton Hall at Connecticut - Source: Imagn
Azzi Fudd & Paige Bueckers (Image via Imagn)

Overtime WBB has released throwback photos of some of the famous names in the women's game on their Instagram on Thursday. The photos feature a young Azzi Fudd, Caitlin Clark, JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers.

Hoops fans were quick to jump into the comments to react to the snaps, with most people declaring Azzi Fudd's picture the unofficial winner of cuteness and iconic moment.

Check out some of the reactions below.

"Azzis pic is iconic ..born to ball for sure" one fan wrote.
"Stewie looked like the neighborhood menace ngl 😂" another commented.
"I can never yell at azzi" another fan wrote.
also-read-trending Trending
Screenshots via Instagram
Screenshots via Instagram
"I would have beef with my family for releasing these lol 😭✋🏽" one fan commented.
"Flaujae giving me omg girlz vibes 😂" another wrote.
"paige is frying me 😭" another fan commented.
Screenshots via Instagram
Screenshots via Instagram

The compilation also features Cameron Brink, Stephen Curry, A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Flau'jae Johnson, and Brittney Griner. Check out the adorable snaps below.

Azzi Fudd shines as UConn secures 20th win of the season

Azzi Fudd and the UConn Huskies claimed their 20th victory of the season with a dominant 84-58 win over DePaul on Wednesday night. This time, it wasn’t Paige Bueckers or Sarah Strong leading the charge, but rather it was Fudd who stepped up, scoring 17 points alongside Kaitlyn Chen, giving the Huskies a much-needed boost on offense.

Fudd, who had struggled in her last two outings, found her rhythm, knocking down four three-pointers and adding five assists. She played a key role in UConn’s strong second half, helping the team break away from DePaul.

The Huskies, despite a slow start and some offensive struggles early on, caught fire in the third quarter, extending their lead to 26 points. With the game in hand, UConn was able to rotate its entire bench in the final quarter.

Azzi Fudd’s strong performance is an encouraging sign as the Huskies look to build momentum heading into their next matchup against Butler on Sunday.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी