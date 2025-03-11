Can Ohio State make March Madness 2025? Breaking down Buckeyes' NCAA Tournament odds

With major conference tournaments underway, teams have a key opportunity to secure their spot in the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament. The Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, ACC and Big East tournaments are all in play this week, creating much potential for movement in the tournament bracket.

The 2025 NCAA Tournament will feature 68 teams, beginning on March 18 in Dayton, Ohio, and concluding with the championship game on April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Notably, 148 teams will participate in postseason tournaments this year. These include the National Invitation Tournament with 32 teams and the new College Basketball Crown (16 teams).

Will Ohio State make the 2025 NCAA Tournament?

Ohio State is one of the bubble teams heading into the Big Ten Tournament. The team has 17-14 overall and 9-11 in Big Ten play record this season. Winning the Big Ten Tournament would secure Ohio State’s place in March Madness and eliminate any doubt about their strength of schedule or quality wins.

Sporting News and ESPN's Joe Lunardi have Ohio State as one of the "Last Four In." However, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm lists the Buckeyes as one of the "First Four Out."

An early exit from the Big Ten Tournament could likely push the Buckeyes out of the NCAA Tournament field. A deep run, however, could secure a spot and improve their seeding.

Ohio State NCAA tournament history

Ohio State has a long NCAA Tournament history. They have made 27 appearances, reaching the Final Four 10 times and a national championship win in 1960. They have also finished as the national runner-up four times. The Buckeyes’ last Big Ten Tournament title was in 2013.

Ohio State March Madness odds

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Ohio State has +5000 odds of winning the Big Ten and securing an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi's latest bracket projects Ohio State as a No. 11 seed in the East Region, facing San Diego State in a play-in game. Lunardi believes Ohio State's strength of schedule and their number of Quad 1 wins currently keep them in the mix.

Fletcher III from On3 also projects Ohio State as a No. 11 seed but in the South Region against Oklahoma.

Ohio State’s quadrant record

Ohio State’s quadrant record reflects their mixed performance throughout the season. The Buckeyes have a 6-11 record in Quad 1 games, which is relatively strong compared to other bubble teams.

In Quad 2 matchups, they hold an even 3-3 record. Ohio State has performed well against lower-ranked teams, maintaining a 2-0 record in Quad 3 games and a perfect 6-0 record in Quad 4 contests.

