"Can he shoot at all," "Nice pickup for the Wildcats": Fans react as Arizona adds 6'11 Sidi Gueye from Real Madrid to its squad

Hoops fans share their opinions on X after Senegalese forward Sidi Gueye announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday. Arizona has added some talented players to its roster so far, with Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, Bryce James, Aristode, and Evan Nelson all joining the program. Gueye, a 6-foot-11 forward, is just the latest addition to the team.

His addition to the roster would raise some eyebrows, as he is coming from Real Madrid with no experience of playing basketball in the country, but he appears to have some potential.

Sidi is quite young, as he is just 17, but he seems to have what it takes to make it in America. However, fans have taken his addition to the team with mixed reactions.

“Can he shoot at all,” one fan said.

“Arizona wanted a developmental big and there were a few options. Nice pickup for the Wildcats.”Massive get for Arizona—Sidi Gueye brings elite length, pro experience, and defensive upside at just 17. Future looks bright in Tucson," another fan said.

“Can’t wait for the commentators, “Wow can you believe he’s ONLY 17??” 7 times every game," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

“Got our guy (I just learned who he is when I read this tweet),” one fan said.

“Good get from a defensive standpoint but struggle to see what he gives offensively outside of the rebounding (what’s key but how key if he lacks the touch),” another fan said.

What does Sidi Gueye bring to Arizona basketball?

Sidi Gueye is a good addition to the Arizona Wildcats because he has a wingspan of 7-foot-4 and is quite athletic. He also has some experience playing top-level basketball, as he has played for Real Madrid in the Spanish ACB and the Euro League.

Gueye gives Arizona an extra body in the post with the potential to be a good shot blocker. The other aspects of his game can still be worked upon under the tutelage of Tommy Lloyd.

The Arizona Bulldogs have had a lot of international players in the past, including NBA stars like Bennedict Mathurin, Oumar Ballo and Christian Koloko. With the right coaching, Gueye could turn out to be a success in Arizona.

