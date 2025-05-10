"Can't believe it's been a month": UConn star Azzi Fudd cherishes memories from Huskies' 2025 national championship win

Azzi Fudd made a TikTok post to celebrate UConn's one-month anniversary since winning the 2025 women's national championship in April. Fudd led the Huskies in scoring with 24 points as they defeated defending champions South Carolina 82-59 to clinch the title.

On Saturday, the UConn star guard made a photo dump of the game, including photos with then-Huskies star Paige Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen and other teammates. She also posted a photo of herself posing with former UConn star Aaliyah Edwards, who showed up for the game, and other UConn fans.

"I can't believe it's been a month," she wrote.

Prior to winning the national championship, Fudd's time at UConn had been a challenging one due to injuries. The No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021 played 72 games over four seasons, including 17 across the previous two campaigns.

Fudd suffered a season-ending ACL injury during the 2023-24 campaign and only made a return after missing four games in the 2024-25 season. She was sidelined again for three games in December after a knee injury but made a remarkable comeback with a career-high 30 points to help UConn advance to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The 5-foot-11 graduate student will return for her fifth year with the Huskies after making the decision not to enter the 2025 WNBA draft.

Azzi Fudd makes special announcement

UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd kept herself busy in the offseason after helping the Huskies clinch the 12th national championship title in program history. On Friday, Fudd took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce that she would be hosting her "Hooping for a Cure" camp in July.

"Hi everyone!" Fudd posted. "Many of you know I host my Hooping for a Cure camp each summer, and I’m so excited to share it’s back July 26–27 in DC!"

Paige Bueckers, who had moved on to the WNBA after becoming the top pick for this year's draft, was seen as the star of UConn's season. However, Fudd overcame a series of serious injuries to establish herself as one of the program's best players.

The Husky guard scored 24 points, five rebounds and one assist in the national championship title clincher against South Carolina. With Bueckers gone to the WNBA, Fudd is expected to take on the leadership of the UConn team as the Huskies prepare for another stellar season under head coach Geno Auriemma.

