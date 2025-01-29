“Can’t forgive the coach for not letting her play against JuJu (Watkins)”: Fans react as clutch Kiyomi McMiller inspires Rutgers’ win vs Penn State

Kiyomi McMiller had a big performance to help the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to their first conference victory on Sunday. In 27 minutes of action, McMiller finished with 15 points, four assists and three rebounds on 5-12 shooting from the field and 2-4 from beyond the arc. She made big shots down the stretch, helping the Scarlet Knights beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 77-73 on the road.

Fans took to social media to react to McMiller's performance, and some were still in disbelief that the team didn't let her faceoff against USC's JuJu Watkins when the two teams met on January 5. Here are some of their reactions.

"I still can't forgive the coach for not letting her play against JU JU," one fan said.

"They need one more player to compliment her and they'll be a contender. They need a strong freshman," one fan wrote

"She need to go to LSU where she can make NIL money and be put on the map! Rutgers not it," a college hoops fan said.

"Beast mode! Been following you for a min! Can't wait to see you in the WNBA making history," another fan said.

"People saying transfer nah!! Stay and become a march madness phenomenon!!" an Instagram user commented.

"That's right your are the key. Let's go Key," one fan commented.

What's next for Kiyomi McMiller and Rutgers?

The 2024-25 season has been tough for Kiyomi McMiller and the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers has a 9-12 record so far, having lost their first nine games of conference play before finally earning their first conference victory on Sunday. They are putting up 69.1 points on just 40.2% shooting from the field and 29.6% from beyond the arc.

McMiller leads the way with 18.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on shooting splits of 41.8% overall and 34.2% from downtown. Destiny Adams is the second-highest scorer on the team, averaging a double-double with 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Kiyomi McMiller and the Scarlet Knights prepare for their next matchup, facing the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

