"Can't just be about her": UConn star Azzi Fudd's mom makes a bold admission about Caitlin Clark

Azzi Fudd’s mom, Katie Smrcka-Duffy, shared her thoughts on Caitlin Clark’s popularity and the media attention around her rise to the WNBA.

Smrcka-Duffy was asked whether Clark’s massive following was purely because of her talent, or if the media played a major role.

“I think it's a combination,” Smrcka-Duffy said on Thursday (33:11), via the “UVA and NOVA Legends Podcast.” “She is fun to watch; she’s a draw, yeah. She definitely is. And what we’re saying is not taking anything away from her; it’s on the other end of it, right?

Trending

"Like she’s going to do her thing, she’s going to play her way, she’s going to draw her fans, and people are going to be captivated. But it can’t just be about her because the league is not just her. There’s a lot of other really, really good players who are doing amazing things that need to be celebrated as well.”

While Clark’s skill and shooting range have earned her a huge following, the rest of the league’s talent may have been overlooked.

That includes Smrcka-Duffy's daughter, Azzi Fudd, who has been one of the top prospects in college basketball since joining UConn. Although her college career has been disrupted by multiple injuries, when healthy, she has been one of the best shooters in the country.

After battling injuries, Fudd returned last season, winning the national title with the Huskies. She was eligible for the WNBA draft this year, but she decided to return to UConn for another year.

Many expect her to lead the HUskies' charge next season, especially with Paige Bueckers already in the WNBA.

Azzi Fudd pens major skincare NIL deal

Already with a loaded NIL portfolio, Azzi Fudd added a new brand after signing a deal with a new partnership with Paula’s Choice on Wednesday. She became its first college athlete ambassador.

The guard will partner with Paula's Choice on social media, and it will also sponsor her upcoming youth basketball camp.

Fudd also has partnerships with Raising Cane's, Under Armour's Curry Brand, Turbotax and JanSport, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here