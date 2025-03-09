“Can't listen to your body": Chloe Kitts speaks out on South Carolina's fast-paced style ahead of SEC tournament final vs Texas

The South Carolina Lady Gamecocks are one of the most physical teams in the country, and as forward Chloe Kitts mentioned on Saturday, it’s part of the mental aspect they work through.

Kitts spoke to "107.5 The Game" about the physical toll the Gamecocks' pace takes and how it can hold against teams that also like to push the ball. For instance, the Oklahoma Sooners, who the Lady Gamecocks defeated 93-75 in the SEC Conference Tournament Semifinals.

“You really want to win, so yesterday (we finished) pretty tired, but it’s a mental thing. Like, you can’t listen to your body, and today just came out there and played as hard as we could. Everybody looked good and we feel good and we’re going to get our recovery, our stretching and play as hard as we can tomorrow to get that win,” Chloe Kitts said.

Under coach Dawn Staley, South Carolina has become one of the strongest teams in the nation. They typically have the strength to play inside but can also push the pace, forcing opponents to dig deep to keep up with them. They dominated Texas for a 64-45 win the Championship game.

It seems that as the season goes along, the Lady Gamecocks get stronger, and the 6-foot-2 junior might be the best example. After having a slow start to the season, Kitts has been on fire lately.

Ahead of the SEC Final against Texas, Kitts scored double digits in four straight games, including 25 against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the quarterfinals. She didn’t light up the score sheet in the win over the Sooners, but still came out with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Kitts went for 15 points and nine rebounds against the Longhorns and is playing her best basketball in March, when it matters the most.

Chloe Kitts has averaged 10 points and 7.8 rebounds during the season for a South Carolina team looking for their third national title in the last four seasons.

Chloe Kitts mistakenly gives away play call

While pretty much everything she has done on the court has gone right for Chloe Kitts, she may have made her biggest mistake off of it this week. Ahead of the semifinal against Oklahoma, the Oviedo, Florida forward gave away some important information.

“I was just going out there and playing confident. My coaches, and the point guard, kept saying ‘14,’ which is kind of get the ball to me. I just delivered. I was just going out there,” Chloe Kitts said.

Coach Dawn Staley quickly told Kitts about her mistake. In the end, it didn't matter, as the Lady Gamecocks were able to blow past Oklahoma and Texas to win the SEC tournament.

