“Can’t love this enough”: College hoops fans react as 4-star Isabella Ragone commits to Notre Dame 

Mill Creek High School forward Isabella Ragone has confirmed where she will be playing college basketball. On Thursday, SportsCenter Next announced on Instagram that the 6-foot-2 standout has committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the 2025-26 season.

The four-star recruit is ranked as the No. 25 prospect in the class of 2025 and is wrapping up her remarkable stint in high school hoops. On April 21, she made an official visit to the school as seen on her Instagram account.

College basketball fans soon dropped their reactions to the commitment:

"Can't love this enough!!! I know what Irish jersey I will be getting," one fan shared.

"How do you like this thing a MILLION TIMES?!?!?!," another fan exclaimed.

"Been WAITING for this one," one fan wrote.

"Yep, this what I like to see," another fan said.

Some fans also spoke about what this could mean for Notre Dame moving forward into next year.

"The NEXT Sonia Citron! Or let me rephrase, she'll be the NEXT BELLA RAGONE! Her game is like Sonia's, big guard who can shoot it and drive it. Huge pick-up. Now let's get Harpring and Bjorn and we're taking natty by 2027!," one fan said.

"Wow, I'm beyond proud of you!!! Thrilled for you and can't wait to cheer you on at your games!" another fan wrote.

"Welcome to South Bend and as you know, welcome to Guard-U for the WNBA," a fan commented.

Ragone is set to join coach Niele Ivey's program, who finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 28-6 overall record (16-2 in ACC play) earlier this year and made it to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 national tournament.

Fellow Notre Dame Fighting Irish commit Leah Macy is excited to be teammates with Isabella Ragone

Bethlehem High School product Leah Macy, who committed to Notre Dame in November last year, shared her reaction in the comments section of Isabella Ragone's commitment post. Macy expressed how excited she was to be teammates with Ragone.

"Teammiee, GOO IRISH," Macy wrote. Ragone then replied, saying, "SO EXCITED!!!"

"YAYYY, Omgg this is amazing," Macy added.

Macy is heading into the 2025-26 season as a five-star recruit hailing from Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and is currently ranked No. 19 among all class of 2025's high school prospects.

