"Can’t wait for Angel Reese to somehow make this about her": Fans react to SI Swimsuit teasing Hailey Van Lith as the cover star

Fans are convinced that Hailey Van Lith is the next face of the SI Swimsuit as its Instagram handle shared a teaser video of a player from the Big 12 conference on Monday. The teaser video began with a pan shot showcasing only the torso of the unnamed athlete.

The second post hints that it's a player from the specific league as the student-athlete held a ball with "XII" engraved on it. The third shot showcases some of the swimsuit details, while the fourth highlights blonde hair

"Digital cover loading... Can you guess who? 👀🏀 #SISwimsuit #DigitalCover #Teaser #SISwim25 @visitfortworth @crescentfortworth #SeeFortWorth," the post read.

Fans reacted to the post in the comment section:

"TCU is in Fort Worth so it’s HVL," a fan wrote.

"Here come all the “I ReMeMbEr wHeN tCu wAs a ChRiStIaN cOLlEgE” comments 😂," a user added.

"Can’t wait for Angel Reese to somehow make this about her," another fan commented.

More fans joined in, guessing that the unnamed player was Hailey Van Lith:

"I think that’s @haileyvanlith with the forearm tattoo! ❤️🙌," a user wrote.

"Shoutout to my Horned Frogs! 💜," a fan added.

"HVL WELL DESERVED," another fan commented.

SI Swimsuit has yet to officially declare the player involved in its latest digital cover. However, the conference, hashtags, and fans' judgment indicate that it could be Hailley Van Lith.

What's next for Hailey Van Lith?

Hailey Van Lith is fresh off a point guard role with the TCU Horned Frogs, leading the program to its deepest NCAA tournament run ever. The senior averaged 17.9 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.2%. She finished her college career by leading three teams to five Elite Eight runs.

Now, HVL is set to appear at the WNBA draft alongside Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen and other stars at The Shed in New York City on April 14. She is assumed to be a first-round pick.

Currently, ESPN sees Hailey Van Lith as a ninth overall pick, being called by the Los Angeles Sparks. On the other hand, the AP and Yahoo projects the guard to play for the Minnesota Lynx as the eleventh overall pick.

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



