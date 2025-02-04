“Can’t wait to hear what nickname he gives Cooper Flagg”: College hoops fans elated as legendary commentator Dick Vitale returns after nearly 2 years

Dick Vitale is back. The legendary commentator will return to the broadcast booth after nearly a two-year absence on Saturday when the Clemson Tigers host the Duke Blue Devils. ESPN announced on Monday that Vitale will call the Atlantic Coast Conference showdown alongside Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander.

It has been a long road back for the Hall of Fame broadcaster, whose last game assignment occurred in April 2023, when he called the men's national championship showdown between the UConn Huskies and the San Diego State Aztecs.

College hoops fans on X (formerly Twitter) celebrated Vitale's return to broadcasting.

"Can’t wait to hear what nickname he gives Cooper lol," one fan wrote.

"Diaper Dandy Cooper Flagg baby!" one fan posted.

"Please wrap him in bubble wrap so he can make the game baby…no accidents this time…" one fan chimed in.

Here are some other reactions.

"Awesome with a capital A!!" one fan tweeted.

"Fantastic news for an AWESOME (BABY) announcer. While he isn’t a DIAPER DANDY, he will be calling a game for the leader in that category this year," one fan wrote.

"Welcome home, King," one fan replied.

Cancer forced Dick Vitale to have a lengthy hiatus, with the beloved college basketball announcer battling four different types of the illness during the past 3.5 years. His most recent surgery came in the summer of 2024 after a biopsy showed cancer in a lymph node in his neck.

Vitale received some great news to start the year, revealing on Jan. 8 that he was cancer-free. He was supposed to return for the clash between the Duke Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Jan. 25, but that was called off after a fall in his home led to a hospital stay.

Vitale eased fans' concerns, announcing on social media that he didn't require surgery for his injuries and that he was making great strides for a full recovery. That statement proved to be true, with Vitale set to make his much-anticipated return for the Duke vs. Clemson clash.

Duke vs. Clemson a fitting game for Dick Vitale's return

All eyes will be on Dick Vitale as he handles broadcasting duties for the first time in approximately two years in the game between Duke and Clemson. The showdown promises to be a spectacle, with both teams playing excellent basketball at the moment.

Cooper Flagg (#2) of the Duke Blue Devils prepares to shoot a free throw during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 1, 2025. Photo: Getty

The Blue Devils are ranked second in the nation after winning their last 15 games. Cooper Flagg has been a vital cog for Duke, averaging 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists through 21 games. They will be tested, though, by the Clemson Tigers, who are 10-1 in ACC play.

Duke and Clemson will face Syracuse and Georgia Tech, respectively, before their weekend showdown.

