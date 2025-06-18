"Can’t wait to see them choke in the Elite Eight": College hoops fans react as Isaiah Evans, Cameron Boozer & other Duke stars sweat in training

Duke basketball has started preparations for the 2025-26 college basketball season, with some of their biggest young stars already sweating it out in training. A new video posted by BR Hoops on Instagram showed Isaiah Evans, Cameron Boozer, and other Blue Devil players going hard during drills, sparking mixed reactions from college basketball fans online.

The post was captioned:

“What do y’all think of this year’s Duke squad?🤔”

Trending

As expected, the reactions came flooding in, with both critics and supporters sharing their views about the Blue Devils.

“Can’t wait to see them choke in the Elite Eight-Final 4 like every year,” one user wrote, poking fun at Duke’s recent struggles in the NCAA Tournament.

“They always get the most 5-star players but always choke. Fun to watch tho,” another said, echoing the same thoughts about Duke’s reputation for recruiting well but falling short when it matters most.

Another user added, “Am I supposed to feel threatened by a team who hasn't won a natty in the last decade with 35 total, 5-star commits?”

College hoops fans react as Isaiah Evans, Cameron Boozer, and other Duke stars sweat it out at training. Image Credit: IG/@br_hoops

But it was not all criticism, as some Duke fans showed their excitement about the upcoming season.

“HERE WE COMEEEE!!!” one wrote.

Another added, “2025-26 national champions ✍️.”

A third said, “I love to see it.”

College hoops fans react as Isaiah Evans, Cameron Boozer, and other Duke stars sweat it out at training. Image Credit: IG/@br_hoops

Duke had a mixed 2024-25 season, falling short of expectations in March Madness yet again. They have also lost several key players from that team to the NBA and graduation, meaning coach Jon Scheyer has work to do to rebuild for next season.

With players like Evans and top 2025 recruit Boozer now stepping into the spotlight, the expectations remain sky-high in Durham. Whether they can finally break through next season remains to be seen, but the hype is already building.

Duke basketball unveils jersey numbers for the 2025-26 season

On Tuesday, Duke released their roster and jersey numbers for next season, with 13 players already confirmed to be on the team.

With the change in NCAA rule, allowing players to wear any number between 0 and 99, player jerseys can now carry unique digits.

Some notable numbers in the team are Caleb Foster, who will wear No. 1; Cayden Boozer, No. 2; Evans, No. 3; Maliq Brown, No. 6 and Cameron Boozer, No. 12.

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

