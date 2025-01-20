“Can’t wait to watch the injury brigade to win the national championship”: College hoops fans react to Aubrey Griffin’s return against Seton Hall

The excitement in the Gampel Pavilion was palpable as Aubrey Griffin returned to the court after her injury setback. Griffin made her season debut for the No. 6 UConn Huskies’ in the 96-36 win over Seton Hall on Sunday. The 6-foot-1 forward, who suffered an ACL injury last year, received a standing ovation just before she came on in the second quarter.

Griffin was met with an outpouring of support from fans on social media after UConn posted a video on Monday celebrating her return.

"We got Aubrey Griffin back 🥹," UConn captioned the post.

Trending

A comment referring to UConn as the "injury brigade" gained traction among fans.

"I can't wait for the injury brigade to win the national championship,” a fan commented.

A fan reacts to a post about Aubrey Griffin's injury return on Instagram (Source: Instagram/uconnwbb)

“Aub Dawg, the Aubrinator. I'm so happy to see this,” another fan said.

Another fan reacts to a post about Aubrey Griffin's injury return on Instagram (Source: Instagram/uconnwbb)

Other fans showed their support and reacted to Griffin's return to action.

Fans react to Instagram post about Aubrey Griffin's return from injury (Source: Instagram/uconnwbb)

Griffin's return has bolstered the Huskies' lineup. UConn’s journey this season has been marked by perseverance, and fans believe Griffin’s comeback could be the spark they need to push them over the edge.

Geno Auriemma reflects on Aubrey Griffin’s return from injury

Aubrey Griffin's return to the court has been a long-awaited moment for the UConn Huskies and coach Geno Auriemma. Following the game, Auriemma shared his thoughts on Griffin's return.

(0:17) “I'm sure she's a bit sore and probably tired,” Auriemma said. “When you haven't played in so long. I wanted to play her in short spurts.”

Griffin put up three points, four rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes. Her energy and unique playing style shone through, providing a glimpse of the contributions she’s poised to make as she regains her rhythm.

“You see some of the things that she likes to do,” Auriemma said. “I thought she had fun. I'm sure she had some fun. I wasn’t expecting anything at all. I was just happy to see her out there. We’ll build on it, little by little.”

Auriemma emphasized that her return is just the beginning of a gradual process.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here