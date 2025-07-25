Mark Pope’s Kentucky surged ahead in the recruitment race for Tyran Stokes, according to a post on social media. The Wildcats’ pursuit of Stokes was reported on Instagram to have gained momentum on Thursday. The shift in momentum had fans buzzing, given the backdrop of a potential recruiting showdown between Kentucky coach Mark Pope and his predecessor, John Calipari, now at Arkansas.The post by Green Light Media declared Kentucky’s rising status in Stokes’ recruitment with Mark Pope at the helm. The post included comments from recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw.“The two schools I continue to hear around Stokes are Kentucky and Arkansas,” Shaw said.“Kentucky has gained momentum in the recruitment of No. 1 prospect Tyran Stokes, and are expected to be near the top of his list, per @on3. 🔮” the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTyran Stokes, from Louisville, Kentucky, began playing organized basketball as a first grader. His early talent took him from Louisville to San Diego, then to the Atlanta area, before eventually settling in Napa, California, with Prolific Prep high school. The news immediately triggered reactions as fans speculated over the possible outcomes.“Can we see Stokes shake up the recruitment game for Pope and Calipari,” a fan commented.“Man, we gotta see if he can beat Cal out of a prospect,” another fan wrote.By the eighth grade, Stokes played for Team WhyNot at Nike’s Peach Jam under-16 division. He averaged 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists on over 51% shooting at the 2023 Peach Jam under-17 tournament.Fans continued to express their thoughts in the comment section as some argued Stokes would land in Louisville, his hometown, while others claimed Kentucky had the edge.“He’s going to Louisville! Y’all trippin’!” a fan said.“Let Mark Pope cook 🤫🤫,” one fan wrote.“If he goes to Arkansas, is the automatic number one pick,” another fan commented.Fans react as Mark Pope's Kentucky gains edge over John Calipari's Arkansas - Image source: Instagram/greenlightmediaStokes has reportedly received scholarship offers from Kentucky, Arkansas, Kansas, Gonzaga and Oregon. Still, the current buzz seemed to be around Kentucky and Arkansas.Mark Pope confident in Kentucky’s direction ahead of his second year with the WildcatsMark Pope was hired as Kentucky’s coach in April 2024, replacing longtime leader John Calipari (2009-2024). Pope appeared to energize the Big Blue Nation with a new vision for the program.In a press conference on Monday, Pope reflected on the challenges he faced during his first recruiting cycle. Taking over a program with no returning roster and limited time, he reportedly encountered skepticism.“Who am I going to play with and what’s it going to be?” Pope recalled trying to recruit. “You’re coming in here with nothing to show after a Hall of Famer left, it was an underlying kind of vibe that you just knew you had to hit hard.”Despite the uphill battle, Pope built a competitive roster from scratch and finished with a top-five transfer portal class, proving his recruiting strategy was more than hype. Now, as he prepares for year two, Pope is more confident in the direction of the program. He noted that the atmosphere around Kentucky basketball had shifted dramatically in just one year.“I think that the feeling here is that we’re squarely in the process of accomplishing special things here,” Pope said. “I think that people have faith in Kentucky basketball and that’s the way it should be.”Kentucky was reported to be in strong contention for several elite prospects in the 2026 recruiting class and the buzz around Pope’s program appeared to be growing. With expectations high and a projected top-15 roster, the Wildcats will be aiming to re-establish themselves as a national contender.