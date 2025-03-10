Can VCU make March Madness 2025? Breaking down Rams' NCAA Tournament odds

VCU has a great chance of making it to the 2025 NCAA Tournament, but will need a strong showing at the Atlantic 10 Championship as they are currently in the bubble.

The Rams (25-6, 15-3 A-10) lost 79-76 when they hosted the Dayton Flyers (22-9, 12-6) on Friday night in the regular season finale. The result meant VCU shared the Atlantic 10 conference regular season championship with George Mason, while also going right back into the NCAA Tournament bubble.

VCU did enough to earn the No. 1 seed in the upcoming A-10 Tournament thanks to its superior head-to-head win over No. 2-seeded George Mason.

The Rams earned a double-bye and will begin their A-10 tournament in the quarterfinal and will need to go all the way to ensure they participate in the NCAA Tournament.

VCU March Madness odds

The Rams have a 300-1 odds to win the national championship, and a 50-1 chance of making the Final Four, according to ESPN BET.

TeamRankings.com has VCU 81% chance of reaching the NCAA Tournament.

Could VCU make the 2025 NCAA Tournament?

Yes, but the best bet to secure a spot will be by winning the Atlantic Championship Tournament.

The Atlantic 10 champion will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

VCU NCAA Tournament history

The Rams have appeared in 19 NCAA tournaments, and have made it to the NCAA Final Four once in program history, in 2011.

VCU became the first team to advance from the First Four to the Final Four, while they reached the NCAA tournament a state record seven consecutive times from 2011 to 2017.

VCU Strengths

The Rams have a strong overall, road and neutral venue record, having gone 7-5 against top two quadrants.

VCU Weaknesses

The biggest issue for the Rams is having played very few quadrant 1 games, while also suffering a Q4 loss.

VCU quadrant records

The Rams played just three Q1 games, although they have a positive 2-1 record. They also slightly edged their Q2 games with a 5-4 record, while they have won all four games in Q3 and have a 13-1 record in Q4, having lost to Seton Hall.

