Can you watch 2024 March Madness on Peacock? TV schedule, streaming details and more explored

Finally, March Madness is upon us. The college basketball tournament is one of the most watched sporting events in the country. The 2023 NCAA Championship game between UConn and San Diego State garnered 14.7 million viewers in the United States alone. A new viewership number could be in the waiting.

Can you watch 2024 March Madness on Peacock?

San Diego State v Connecticut

Unfortunately, the NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball tournament cannot be accessed on Peacock since it lacks the required channels. While Peacock does simulcast specific sporting events from NBC, the NCAA tournament isn’t included.

2024 March Madness Schedule and Location

Here is the breakdown of the full schedule and location for each round of the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Tournament:

ROUND LOCATION / VENUE DATE(S) Selection Sunday N/A March 17, 2024 First Four University of Dayton Arena (Dayton, Ohio) March 19 & 20, 2024 First / Second Round Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina) March 21 & 23, 2024 First / Second Round CHI Health Center (Omaha, Nebraska) March 21 & 23, 2024 First / Second Round PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) March 21 & 23, 2024 First / Second Round Delta Center (Salt Lake City, Utah) March 21 & 23, 2024 First / Second Round Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York) March 22 & 24, 2024 First / Second Round Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Indiana) March 22 & 24, 2024 First / Second Round FedExForum (Memphis, Tennessee) March 22 & 24, 2024 First / Second Round Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, Washington) March 22 & 24, 2024 Regional Semi-Finals and Finals (Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight) East Regional: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) March 28 & 30, 2024 Regional Semi-Finals and Finals (Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight) West Regional: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, California) March 28 & 30, 2024 Regional Semi-Finals and Finals (Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight) South Regional: American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas) March 29 & 31, 2024 Regional Semi-Finals and Finals (Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight) Midwest Regional: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, Michigan) March 29 & 31, 2024 National Semi-Finals (Final Four) State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona) April 6, 2024 National Finals (Championship Game) State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona) April 8, 2024

Where can I watch the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The first and second rounds of the 2024 edition of March Madness will be televised via the following channels:

CBS

TBS

TNT

truTV

This postseason, the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games will be available on CBS and TBS. The biggest college basketball game of the year, the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Championship will be aired on TBS.

Thursday, March 21, 2024 (First Round)

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(6) BYU vs. (11) Duquesne | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(3) Creighton vs. (14) Akron | 1:30 p.m. | TNT

(2) Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State | 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) North Carolina vs. (16) Wagner | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

(3) Illinois vs. (14) Morehead State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

(6) South Carolina vs. (11) Oregon | 4 p.m. | TNT

(7) Dayton vs. (10) Nevada | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

(7) Texas vs. (10) Colorado State | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Oakland | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(5) Gonzaga vs. (12) McNeese | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (15) South Dakota State | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Saint Peter's | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) NC State | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Samford | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

(7) Washington State vs. (10) Drake | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 22, 2024 (First Round)

(8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB | 1:45 p.m. | TNT

(2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky | 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

(6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale | 4:15 p.m. | TNT

(7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston | 7:35 pm. | truTV

(1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

(8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

(5) Saint Mary's vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 10:05 p.m. | truTV