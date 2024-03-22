Can you watch 2024 March Madness on Peacock? TV schedule, streaming details and more explored

Finally, March Madness is upon us. The college basketball tournament is one of the most watched sporting events in the country. The 2023 NCAA Championship game between UConn and San Diego State garnered 14.7 million viewers in the United States alone. A new viewership number could be in the waiting.
Can you watch 2024 March Madness on Peacock?
Unfortunately, the NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball tournament cannot be accessed on Peacock since it lacks the required channels. While Peacock does simulcast specific sporting events from NBC, the NCAA tournament isn’t included.
2024 March Madness Schedule and Location
Here is the breakdown of the full schedule and location for each round of the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Tournament:
Where can I watch the 2024 NCAA Tournament?
The first and second rounds of the 2024 edition of March Madness will be televised via the following channels:
- CBS
- TBS
- TNT
- truTV
This postseason, the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games will be available on CBS and TBS. The biggest college basketball game of the year, the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Championship will be aired on TBS.
Thursday, March 21, 2024 (First Round)
- (8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. | CBS
- (6) BYU vs. (11) Duquesne | 12:40 p.m. | truTV
- (3) Creighton vs. (14) Akron | 1:30 p.m. | TNT
- (2) Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State | 2 p.m. | TBS
- (1) North Carolina vs. (16) Wagner | 2:45 p.m. | CBS
- (3) Illinois vs. (14) Morehead State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV
- (6) South Carolina vs. (11) Oregon | 4 p.m. | TNT
- (7) Dayton vs. (10) Nevada | 4:30 p.m. | TBS
- (7) Texas vs. (10) Colorado State | 6:50 p.m. | TNT
- (3) Kentucky vs. (14) Oakland | 7:10 p.m. | CBS
- (5) Gonzaga vs. (12) McNeese | 7:25 p.m. | TBS
- (2) Iowa State vs. (15) South Dakota State | 7:35 p.m. | truTV
- (2) Tennessee vs. (15) Saint Peter's | 9:20 p.m. | TNT
- (6) Texas Tech vs. (11) NC State | 9:40 p.m. | CBS
- (4) Kansas vs. (13) Samford | 9:55 p.m. | TBS
- (7) Washington State vs. (10) Drake | 10:05 p.m. | truTV
Friday, March 22, 2024 (First Round)
- (8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern | 12:15 p.m. | CBS
- (3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate | 12:40 p.m. | truTV
- (5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB | 1:45 p.m. | TNT
- (2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky | 2 p.m. | TBS
- (1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson | 2:45 p.m. | CBS
- (6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico | 3:10 p.m. | truTV
- (4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale | 4:15 p.m. | TNT
- (7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado | 4:30 p.m. | TBS
- (8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M | 6:50 p.m. | TNT
- (4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont | 7:10 p.m. | CBS
- (1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling | 7:25 p.m. | TBS
- (4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston | 7:35 pm. | truTV
- (1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood | 9:20 p.m. | TNT
- (5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison | 9:40 p.m. | CBS
- (8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU | 9:55 p.m. | TBS
- (5) Saint Mary's vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 10:05 p.m. | truTV