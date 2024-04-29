Candace Parker retirement: 5 college basketball icons who reacted to WBB legend's announcement

Candace Parker announced her retirement from professional basketball on Sunday, bringing an end to one of the most legendary careers in women's basketball history.

The three-time WNBA champion shared an Instagram post, saying, in part:

"I’m retiring. I promised I’d never cheat the game & that I’d leave it in a better place than I came into it. The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it’s time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it. I always wanted to walk off the court with no parade or tour, just privately with the ones I love. What now was to be my last game, I walked off the court with my daughter. I ended the journey just as I started it, with her".

Check out Candace Parker's full Instagram post below:

Parker received plenty of praise from college basketball legends. Take a look at five players who reacted to the announcement below.

5 college basketball icons who reacted to Candace Parker's announcement

#1: Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson, a co-owner of the Los Angeles Sparks, took to X/Twitter to share a message for Candace Parker. The former Michigan State Spartans and Los Angeles Lakers legend said, in part:

"A person who I love and respect, a champion both at the collegiate and professional level, is retiring from the game - @Candace_Parker ! You said that you wanted to leave the game better than when you entered it - and your time at Tennessee, and 16 years in the league, have been nothing but historic in women's basketball today. I'm so blessed to have witnessed your greatness first-hand in your 13 seasons with my Sparks, including our 2016 WNBA Championship!"

"You are leaving this game as a legend with so many things to be proud of; The first player to ever win three championships with three teams, 10-time All-WNBA honoree, two-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time league MVP, and the first player to win MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season. We can’t forget your two NCAA championships with Tennessee! Your achievements off the court have been just as impressive as your time on it."

#2: Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker have worked together on TNT's Tuesday night crew. The former Marquette Golden Eagles and Miami Heat star tweeted:

"My GOAT @Candace_Parker 🐐 Enjoy your retirement! Your impact on the game will last forever 🫡."

#3: Angel Reese

Former LSU Tigers star Angel Reese labeled Candace Parker as the greatest of all time, tweeting:

"Thank you to the 🐐 for all you’ve done for game!"

#4: Aliyah Boston

Former South Carolina Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston shared a similar sentiment, saying (via X):

"My GOAT🤩 such an incredible career and glad I was able to get the experience of playing against you!! Thank you for being the ultimate role model 🥹 @Candace_Parker."

#5: Paige Bueckers

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers reacted by tweeting:

"Legend.. Thank you🙏🏼"

