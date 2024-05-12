"Candice Dupree's hiring will further elevate women's college basketball game”: Dawn Staley makes big prediction for new Tennessee State HC

Candice Dupree, who played under Dawn Staley at Temple, has been named as the new head coach of Tennessee State women's basketball. She was announced as the HC on Thursday, and Staley made some warm statements, seeing it as a big step for women's basketball.

In the statements obtained by Tennessee State, Dawn Staley welcomed Tennessee State's new head coach. With Olivia Gaines, a former South Carolina player, also being hired as a coach of women's basketball at Allen University, Staley was happy to see another former player doing the same.

"I am thrilled to welcome Candice Dupree to the coaching ranks in women's college basketball," said Staley.

"I commend TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover and Dr. Allen for choosing someone who I know has excelled at every level – as a standout collegiate and professional basketball player, as well as an NBA coach. Dupree's hiring will further elevate the women's college basketball game."

It comes as no surprise that women's collegiate basketball has been on the rise for the past two seasons. Star players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers broke many records last season and attracted a lot of eyes to women's basketball.

With no signs of decreasing popularity, even after the departure of Clark and Reese to the WNBA, the addition of someone like Dupree will help women's basketball. She played under Staley from 2002-2006 at Temple University Lady Owls.

As a player, Candice Dupree has been phenomenal as she holds the second rank in all-time field goal percentage for TU, which is 51.4%. As a 6-foot-2 forward, she has scored the sixth-highest points for Temple (1,698) and she is fifth in rebounds (968).

Dawn Staley reacted to the announcement of Olivia Gaines as HC of Allen

Olivia Gaines, who played under Dawn Staley in South Carolina, has been hired as the coach of women's basketball at Allen University. This marks another one of Staley's former players following in her footsteps.

Gaines' appointment was announced by Allen University on X (formerly Twitter), to which Staley replied excitedly.

"IT's UP!!! Congrats O! Can't wait to see you win chips!!!! Allen you got a great one!!!, said Staley.

Olivia Gaines played for two seasons under Staley. In the 67 matches, she played 9.6 minutes per game and averaged 1.9 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists.