"Cannot stand this girl": Olivia Miles takes a hilarious jab at ex-Notre Dame teammate Kylee Watson after the two celebrate an anniversary

Olivia Miles and Kylee Watson had a hilarious moment regarding an anniversary that celebrated their recovery from severe injuries.

Miles suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2023 that sidelined her for the entirety of the 2023-24 season and Watson sustained a torn ACL during the 2024 ACC Tournament, which kept her out of the 2024-25 campaign.

On Friday, Watson posted an Instagram story that showed her and Miles at a restaurant while having breakfast. She celebrated the anniversaries of their post-ops, being one year apart from one another.

"Celebratory breakfast for 2 years post-op for Olivia Miles and 1 year post-op for me. (I'm so obsessed with her I had my surgery the same day as her a year later)," Watson wrote.

Miles saw the story and had a hilarious reaction.

"I literally cannot stand this girl," Miles wrote.

Olivia Miles reacts to Instagram story post from Kylee Watson (image credit: instagram/_oliviamiles_)

What lies ahead for Olivia Miles next season

Olivia Miles successfully recovered from her knee injury, performing at a high level for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past season.

She averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in 34 appearances. Miles shot 48.3%, including 40.6% from beyond the arc. It earned her second-team all-American honors as she helped the Fighting Irish reach the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Even though she was eligible to declare for the WNBA draft, Miles stunned the basketball world by staying in college. She also left Notre Dame by entering the transfer portal. She later announced her decision to join the TCU Horned Frogs.

"Very grateful to be going there, very excited," Miles said on Tuesday, via 'Inside the NBA.'

Miles joins a TCU squad that is coming off a solid run to the Elite Eight with Hailey Van Lith leading the way. Even though Van Lith won't return as she ran out of eligibility and will be in the WNBA draft, the Horned Frogs didn't take long to find her replacement.

