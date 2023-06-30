"Can't wait to prove y'all wrong": LeBron James' son Bronny James slam dunks critics in latest IG post

Bronny James is not here for the negativity. The son of LeBron James and a USC commitment, Bronny posted a defiant message on his Instagram story on Wednesday. “Can’t wait to prove y’all wrong,” he captioned a photo of him sitting down on the hardwood at the Trojans’ gym.

Bronny has always faced high expectations and scrutiny as the son of LeBron James, but lately he has also faced a growing backlash.

Some people may be driven by a deep-seated animosity towards his father, while others question whether Bronny has gotten his opportunities because of his dad’s influence.

He is a versatile guard who can shoot, create and defend at a high level. The criticism he faces is curious because it doesn’t seem to be based on his skills or potential.

Bronny may not be the most athletic or flashy guard, but he has carved out a role for himself that suits his strengths and fits his basketball path.

The 6-foot-3 guard cracked the top 10 of ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony's 2024 mock draft in January and is ranked 20th in the high school class of 2023 by ESPN. He is proving to be an elite player who can impact the game on both ends of the floor.

Bronny James' 2022-23 high school stats for Sierra Canyon

Bronny James of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

Bronny James’ numbers back up his claim as one of the best prospects in the nation. He averaged 14.0 points, a team-leading 5.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game for Sierra Canyon, one of the nation's most talented high school teams.

He displayed the ability to do a little bit of everything. His occasional passiveness on offense is one of his few flaws, but his other skills - shooting, creating and defending - have been impressive.

He has the makings of a modern-day NBA player. His skill to play without the ball, yet be a great passer when he has it, shooting and high-energy defense could make him a desirable prospect. James has also excelled in big games against top high school talents, showing he is ready to handle the spotlight.

As a 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard, he has good size and athleticism for his position. Bronny James also seems to have a sense of the game and a high IQ on both sides of the ball. He still has time to improve and become even better.

