Carlos Boozer's twin sons Cameron and Cayden have three unofficial visits lined up 

Cameron and Cayden Boozer are the 2025 class' most coveted recruits. The twin sons of NBA player Carlos Boozer are set to take unofficial visits to three schools in the coming weeks.

Cameron is a No. 2 overall recruit, while his brother Cayden is an overall No. 19 recruit in the 2025 class of prospects. The Boozer twins had official visits to Duke, Miami and Florida last year.

However, as they are on the final stretch of their decision-making processes, the twins are set to make unofficial visits to the aforementioned three schools starting Aug 31 to Duke. They thenl return to their home state Florida for visits to the Gators on Sept. 7 and Miami on Sept. 11.

Cameron and Cayden were on the recruitment trail to Kentucky under Calipari. However, the new staff with Mark Pope doesn't seem inclined to pursue the Boozer twins.

The signing of Cameron and Cayden to any of the aforementioned teams would be considered a huge win for the program's prospects in the 2025-26 season. On3's Joe Tipton said that although they could follow their father's footsteps to Duke, a commitment to one of the hometown schools is more likely.

"Both have some of the top programs in the country pursuing them, including Duke, Miami, Florida, Arkansas and a couple of others," Tipton said. "The two are likely to team up in college. However, they are not shoo-ins to be Blue Devils.

"Miami is the hometown school. The Hurricanes could be the biggest threat in this recruitment. Florida is another in-state program that has made a significant push and the Gators are a dark horse. You also can't count out John Calipari at Arkansas."

Cameron and Cayden Boozer talk about prospect of playing together

Cameron and Cayden have played their entire basketball careers from high school to AAU in the same teams. Their synergy on the court is unmatched, and they set a winning outlook to any team. However, they are aware that it may not continue into college.

“We just go on visits to the same schools because we have the same offers,” said Cayden (via On3). “If we go to the same school, that’ll be awesome. But we have to look at it realistically and see if it's a fit for both of us.

"And if its not, then we will go our separate paths. But obviously it would be awesome to play with (Cameron) in college.”

Different teams have different needs, so the likelihood of both players ending up in the same school is low. The twins are expected to announce their final decision before the senior season starts in the winter.

