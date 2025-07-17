It seems Cameron Boozer cannot stop winning awards even after finishing his high school career at the Columbus Explorers. The 6-foot-9 power forward, who will join his father's alma mater, Duke, next season, was awarded the 2025 Gatorade Best Player of the Year at the EPSY Award at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

This is the second year in a row that the son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer has received the award. The announcement was posted by Gatorade's Instagram page on Wednesday, with Boozer receiving the award with Girls' cross-country and track & field athlete Jane Hedengren.

Boozer's father beamed with pride and posted his reaction in the comments section.

"So proud of you Cam," Carlos commented.

Carlos Boozer shares 5-word reaction as son, Cameron Boozer, wins Gatorade Player of the Year award (Image via Instagram @gatorade)

Cameron Boozer played for the Columbus Explorers since his freshman year and won four straight Class 7A state championships for the school.

Last season, the 6-foot-9 power forward played 33 games, averaging 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He also shot 61.0%, including 47.0% from the 3-point line and 86.0% from the charity stripe. He led the school to a 30-3 record and also won the Chipotle Nationals.

With offers from plenty of top programs, including Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, Kentucky Wildcats and Florida State Seminoles, he chose the Blue Devils, along with his twin brother Cayden Boozer, who ranks No. 21 in the Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings).

Accolades won by Cameron Boozer in his high school career

Apart from winning four straight state championships and two Gatorade Player of the Year awards, Cameron Boozer was also awarded Florida Mr. Basketball twice in 2023 and 2025, and won the McDonald's All-American Game Co-MVP along with Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson.

He also received the 2025 Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball USA twice in 2023 and 2025. He also won two gold medals for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Merida, Mexico and the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey, and also won the MVP award in both tournaments.

He will now join Nik Khamenia, Dame Sarr and Sebastian Wilkins next season.

