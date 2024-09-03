Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan to make Syracuse visit amid major commitment rumors

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, is a top college basketball prospect in the 2025 class. There is significant interest from colleges nationwide, and among them, his father's alma mater, Syracuse, has officially scheduled an in-home visit with Kiyan.

After already scheduling a visit for USC slated for Sept. 14-16 and rescheduling an official visit to Rutgers, Syracuse will have an in-home visit with the Anthony family on September 4.

Kiyan narrowed down his options to six schools and is beginning to schedule his official visits. Below are the six schools in the running for the 34th-overall prospect in the class:

Ohio State Buckeyes

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Syracuse Orange

USC Trojans

Florida State Seminoles

Auburn Tigers

It will be interesting to see which school lands one of the top prospects in the nation for the 2025 college basketball season and potentially beyond.

What schools have the best chance of landing Kiyan Anthony?

While Kiyan Anthony has officially narrowed his list down to six schools, one of the schools that seems to be one of the best fits on that list is the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

While there's no certainty which players are going to be one-and-done for any program, the school has some incredible commits for the 2024 class in forward Ace Bailey and guard Dylan Harper. If they stay for the 2025 class, they could be a national championship contender with the addition of Kiyan Anthony.

The other program that makes a lot of sense is the Syracuse Orange. Apart from being Carmelo Anthonly's alma mater, they are the only school that paid an in-home visit with the family.

While the other four schools could continue to climb, it will be difficult to beat playing in the same gym where his father won a national championship less than 25 years before.

It will be interesting to see the pitches each school brings and where Kiyan Anthony ultimately decides to begin his college basketball career.

