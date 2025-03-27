"Carried his big a**": Bomani Jones recalls Randolph Childress' unforgettable March Madness run playing alongside Tim Duncan

Randolph Childress is regarded as one of the greatest players to have suited up for Wake Forest. He played alongside the legendary Tim Duncan for a few seasons, and analyst Bomani Jones recently recalled the team's iconic run in the 1995 NCAA Tournament.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Right Time with Bomani Jones," the host recalled how Childress carried the Demon Deacons in the ACC Tournament and March Madness 30 years ago.

"With Randolph, it was interesting because it was the conference tournament where he scored like 30-40 [points] a night," Jones said. "Randolph Childress is out there, and this is a team by the way that had a sophomore Tim Duncan. And Childress carried his big a** and everybody else.

"And me and my brother remember this, hearing him tell them in the huddle, 'Man, just give me the ball. If we lose it's my fault, if we win y'all can have it. Let's go.' And then he did the move that none of us will forget.

"He crossed Jeff McInnis over, McInnis fell over. He looked at McInnis and with his hand, told him to get up and then hit the 3-pointer. I said, 'Oh my goodness, what are we doing here?'"

The 1994-95 season was Childress' last year at Wake Forest before he went pro. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds in his final year with the program, helping Wake Forest win the regular-season title and the ACC conference tournament.

Childress also led the Demon Deacons to the Sweet 16, where they lost 71-66 to Oklahoma State. He was named the ACC Athlete of the Year in 1995. Wake Forest also retired Childress' No. 22 jersey in March 2013.

Randolph Childress coached Wake Forest as an assistant after his playing career

NCAA: Former Wake Forest assistant coach Randolph Childress - Source: Imagn

Randolph Childress played just under two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and also had a brief stint with the Detroit Pistons in 1997. He then opted to play the rest of his career abroad, having sojourns in Turkey, Australia and Italy.

A year after his retirement in 2011, Childress returned to Wake Forest. He was hired as the new director of player development in April 2012 and was promoted to assistant coach in 2013. Childress held the position with the program until 2021, before moving to a strategic role with the athletic department.

