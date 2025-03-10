"Carson Beck don’t wanna be there anymore": College hoops fans react as Hanna Cavinder wonders how BFs handle her & twin Haley’s fights

Hanna Cavinder started a conversation about her and twin sister Haley Cavinder's love lives on social media. The Miami women's basketball star shared a video of herself and her twin with their boyfriends, Carson Beck and Jake Ferguson, on TikTok.

Ad

She asked fans what they thought their boyfriends were thinking whenever the twins were fighting.

"Chat what do you think our boyfriends think when we argue in front of them?" She asked.

Ad

Trending

As always, fans did not hesitate to share their replies, with many saying the football stars generally did not care. Here are the comments.

"Carson Beck don’t wanna be there anymore," a fan wrote.

"Prolly think 'ain't no way our bags goes to them,'" another fan wrote.

"Dad's always watching, but I still don't know what's going on," a fan commented.

Ad

"3-12 in the ACC," another fan commented.

Here are more comments from other fans on the post.

"Y'all should switch girls for a day," a fan wrote.

"I can assure you they don't care," another fan wrote.

"Ferguson still trying to figure out what happened this year," a fan commented.

Fans react to Hanna Cavinder's TikTok question. Image via @cavindertwins

Hanna Cavinder began dating former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck in the summer of 2023. The couple has received praise and criticisms from fans, including inspiring the infamous "Cavinder curse." However, they are still going strong, with Beck recently transferring to Miami for his final college football season.

Ad

Like her twin, Haley Cavinder began dating Jake Ferguson in 2023, and the relationship has faced both positive and negative opinions from fans. Ferguson plays as a tight end for Dallas in the NFL, where he endured an underwhelming season with the Cowboys.

Hanna Cavinder and twin, Haley, ready for life after college basketball

Hanna Cavinder and her twin sister, Haley Cavinder, have wrapped up their season with Miami women's basketball. Although their season did not end the way they expected, with the Hurricanes narrowly missing the ACC Tournament, the Cavinder twins already have life after collegiate basketball figured out.

Ad

The Cavinder sisters plan to follow in their father, Tom Cavinder's, footsteps as entrepreneurs. Tom Cavinder is the founder of the Southwest Elevator Company and serves as its CEO, while their mother, Katie Cavinder, is the company's vice president.

"It's kind of been in the blood, so being able to see their work ethic every single day definitely resonated with Haley and I at a young age," Hanna Cavinder said per ESPN. "Even before NIL did pass, we wanted to do something together. Our life has definitely changed tremendously, being able to capitalize off of every opportunity."

Both Hanna and Haley Cavinder are well-known faces off the court. They are TikTok stars and have signed lucrative NIL deals with top brands like Boost Mobile, Dick's Sporting Goods, Under Armour, Champs Sports, Ghost nutrition, among others. They also launched their own app, TWOgether, where they promote nutrition and fitness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here