"Carson Beck really withdrew from the draft for this": College hoops fans react to Hanna Cavinder's cooking blunder on TikTok

Hanna Cavinder's attempt to make a surprise home-cooked meal for her boyfriend, Carson Beck, literally went up in a smoke and it got fans talking. Cavinder posted a video on the Cavinder twins' TikTok account on Wednesday which showed her taking a burning pan to the swimming pool and its contents in it.

"When you try to surprise ur bf with a home cooked meal," Cavinder captioned.

"This is why I don't cook. Wait, guys. My God. This is why I don't cook. I just ruined his pan," Cavinder said.

Fans shared their reactions in the comment sections, with some using the cooking blunder to mock her relationship with Beck.

"Carson Beck really withdrew from the draft for this," a fan wrote.

"That's pretty sad," another fan wrote.

"Everyone wants the hottest girls on the internet until this exists," a fan commented.

"He will go down as the mist disappointing uga qb ever. Hope uga cuts all ties forever either him. Embarrassing," another fan commented.

Fans' reactions to Hanna Cavinder's cooking blunder on TikTok. Image via TikTok @cavindertwins

Others dropped tips on how to handle burning food.

"Just put the lid on it next time," a fan said.

"Never ever put water on a grease or oil fire! Put a lid on it, lack of oxygen puts the fire out. Then just clean the pan," another fan wrote.

Fans' reaction to Hanna Cavinder's food blunder on TikTok. Image via TikTok @cavindertwins

Hanna Cavinder and twin Haley featured in NERDS Candy campaign

Sports marketing agency ESM released a list of student-athletes and professional stars supporting a popular candy brand. Miami stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder were among the names listed in NERDS Candy's upcoming Super Bowl campaign.

“At ESM, we strategically curated this athlete lineup to maximize influence and engagement across key audience segments,” ESM partner Jeff Hoffman said on Tuesday, via SI.

“From rising tennis star Anna Frey to breakout NFL rookie Ladd McConkey and the ever-dominant NIL powerhouses, the Cavinder Twins, this roster delivers unparalleled reach and deep brand affinity for the NERDS brand. By aligning talent that authentically resonates with core consumers, ESM ensured a campaign designed for high-impact engagement, driving both trial and conversion.”

Each athlete is expected to launch a video showcasing their unique personalities while promoting NERDS Gummy Clusters candy.

ESN also represents Hanna Cavinder's boyfriend, Carson Beck, who recently transferred from Georgia to Miami in a reported record multi-million dollar deal.

