Carson Beck’s GF Hanna Cavinder sends love to “mama beck” Tracy on her special day

Miami Hurricanes guard Hanna Cavinder celebrated her boyfriend Carson Beck's mother, Tracy Beck's birthday on Tuesday. Cavinder posted a photo on the Cavinder Twins Instagram account which showed her posing with Tracy Beck. The story was captioned:

"Happy birthday mama Beck!"

Hanna Cavinder wishes BF Carson Beck's mom, Tracy, a happy birthday (Image via Instagram/@cavindertwins)

Cavinder began dating the former Georgia quarterback, Carson Beck in 2024 and their relationship has been going strong. Tracy Beck often shows support to her son's girlfriend, including cheering her on during her games. Carson Beck recently joined the same athletic program as his girlfriend and the quarterback is expected to play a key role for Miami's football team.

Hanna Cavinder's BF Carson Beck spotted without brace in Miami's win vs SMU

Hanna Cavinder's boyfriend, Carson Beck, showed up to watch Miami's 70-63 victory over SMU as they ended a seven-game losing streak on Sunday. The Cavinder twins showed up for the Hurricanes, with Haley Cavinder recording a season-high 32 points, while Hanna Cavinder led the Hurricanes with eight assists and grabbed eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Beck has been making waves in Miami following the announcement about his transfer to the Hurricanes football program for his final collegiate year. With Cam Ward preparing to join the NFL, Beck is expected to be the perfect replacement for the Heisman finalist quarterback.

Beck has been on the sidelines after suffering a UCL injury to his right elbow in Georgia's SEC Championship game at the end of the first half against Texas, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season. He was first spotted on the University of Miami campus wearing an elbow brace.

However, a recent photo of the college football star inside the Watsco Center on Sunday showed him without the brace. Although reports from ESPN have indicated that he could miss the spring practice for the Hurricanes, his recent photo is an indication that he is progressing well with his rehabilitation and could be in action earlier than expected.

