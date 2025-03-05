On Tuesday, Tracy Beck, Carson Beck's mother, congratulated Miami guard Haley Cavinder on her All-ACC Second Team selection. Cavinder had a standout season with the Hurricanes.

Ad

Beck reposted an image of Cavinder in the Hurricanes' gear with the caption:

"Congrats Haley."

Carson Beck's mom Tracy has 2-word reaction to Haley Cavinder's latest milestone at Miami (Image by Instagram/@tracybeck_28)

Tracy's son, Carson, is Hanna Cavinder's boyfriend and will play for the Miami Hurricanes football team next season.

Ad

Trending

Although the Hurricanes finished 16th in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Haley was the shining light on the team. The 5-foot-6 guard reached double figures in scoring in 27 of the 29 games, including three 30-point games.

Cavinder averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. The All-ACC Second team was just one of the few rewards for her performance this season.

She was also named the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week (Nov. 17), the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament MVP, ACC Player of the Week (Dec. 23) and the Maui Classic MVP.

Ad

Following the conclusion of the regular season, Cavinder ranked fifth in ppg, seventh in apg and 19th in rpg in the conference.

What next for Haley Cavinder?

The season is over for Haley Cavinder, as the Hurricanes did not do enough to qualify for playoffs.

However, the Gilbert, Arizona, native is expected to keep a keen eye on the 2025 WNBA draft later this year. Cavinder is expected to be a second-round pick in the draft, although it remains to be seen if that is an option she will take.

Ad

In an interview with ESPN, she suggested that her focus would be on some of her non-basketball projects.

"We love being busy," Haley said. "Name, image and likeness did set us up to be successful, but now afterward, those partnerships don't go away, the following doesn't go away. It's just, how can we continue it on, continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions?"

Cavinder is signed to brands like Under Armour, Slate Milk and Caktus AI.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here