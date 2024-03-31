"Cause I rap and I hoop": $1.1M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson drops verdict on being 'discredited' after LSU's Sweet 16 victory against UCLA

Flau'jae Johnson and the LSU Lady Tigers have defeated the No. 2 seeded UCLA Lady Bruins in a Sweet 16 matchup that ended 78-69. Flau'jae Johnson put together a performance, scoring 24 points, with one assist and 12 rebounds.

After the game, the player was interviewed while standing next to Angel Reese and she told ESPN's Holly Rowe :

"People are going to discredit me because I rap and I hoop, so I know I got to go extra hard."

Expand Tweet

Besides a stellar athletic career, Johnson also has a burgeoning career as a musician. She currently has a new single out, 'It Ain't My Fault,' with Rowe joking that in this case, it is her fault. Her music career has helped her reach NIL valuation of $1.1 million, according to On3.

What inspired Flau'jae Johnson to pursue a career in music?

She was inspired to pursue a career in music by the legacy of her father, Jason Johnson, better known by his stage name of Camoflauge, who was killed in a shooting about six months prior to her birth in 2003. She has a distribution deal with Jay Z's Roc Nation.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey fires off against the L.A. Times

Days after a controversial statement against the Washington Post, Kim Mulkey went after another big media institution, this time the L.A. Times.

After the game, she had some harsh words about the newspaper's pre-game column:

"You can criticize coaches all you want, that's our business. You can come at us and say you're the worst coach in America. I hate you, I hate everything about you. We expect that. It comes with the territory. But the one thing I'm not going to let you do, I'm not going to let you attack young people, and there were some things in this commentary that you should be offended by as women. It was so sexist. It was good versus evil in that game today. Evil? Called us dirty debutantes? Are you kidding me? I'm not going to let you talk about 18- to 21-year-old kids in that tone."

On Saturday, the long-awaited story of the Washington Post profile on Mulkey was published.