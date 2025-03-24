"Cavinder Curse Takes on NASCAR": College hoops fans react as Haley & Hanna Cavinder chat with $250M worth Richard Childress

Haley and Hanna Cavinder attended the 2025 NASCAR Cup series in Miami and fans naturally took note of it. The Cavinder twins shared a TikTok showing them with Richard Childress Racing while they watched the race from the pit road on Sunday.

Richard Childress Racing is owned by NASCAR legend, Richard Childress who has an estimated net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

"Twins take NASCAR," they captioned the video.

As always, college hoops fans shared their opinion of the twins' attendance at the Homestead-Miami in the comment section. Here are some comments from fans who did not share good opinions of the Cavinder twins.

"Cavinder Curse Takes on NASCAR. There I fixed it," a fan wrote.

"I love yal. But those shorts are not it!" Another fan wrote.

"Bro alr searching for a new bf," a fan commented.

College hoops fans react to Haley and Hanna Cavinder's TikTok post on NASCAR. Image via @cavindertwins.

However, other fans showed the twins some love, especially praising them for their bold fashion style at the racing event.

"I love yall... you definitely are not dressed like the normal NASCAR demographic or the normal NASCAR target audience but are slayin it and getting into it! Love the energy!" A fan commented.

"Nice jorts," another fan commented.

"At high five was legendary! Twins on fire!" A fan commented.

College hoop fans react to Haley and Hanna Cavinder's TikTok post on NASCAR. Image via "cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder treated to a tour at NASCAR Homestead-Miami

Haley and Hanna Cavinder made headlines for appearing at the NASCAR weekend Homestead-Miami. The college basketball stars and social media influencers were taken to a behind-the-scenes tour of the Richard Childress Racing.

Haley and Hanna were with the No. 3 team of Austin Dillon who treated them to the VIP tour from the garage to the hauler and pit road.

The Cavinder twins, who played their final college basketball with the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball program, were not the only stars treated to a tour of one of the sport’s most exciting tracks.

Baseball star David Ortiz was seen taking a ride with RFK Racing owner and driver, Brad Keselowski. NASCAR races continue to prove to be important opportunities for celebrities and athletes from all backgrounds to come together and have some fun.

Meanwhile, the Cavinder twins continue to enjoy their time away from basketball and showcase it to their millions of fans on social media.

